Best Microsoft Labor Day sales in 2020

From laptops to Xbox games, the Microsoft Labor Day sales event is now live. As part of its sale, Microsoft is slashing the price of various devices including Surface laptops, Jabra headphones, and Xbox accessories.

Naturally, the biggest discounts are on Microsoft's own hardware. For instance, the excellent Surface Laptop 3 is as low as $899 ($300 off), whereas Xbox games and accessories are on sale from $2.99.

To help you sort through all the discounts, we're rounding up the best Microsoft Labor Day sales in one spot. Looking for other deals? Make sure to check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales and best Labor Day mattress sales.

Best Microsoft Labor Day sales

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1 month): was $14 now $1 @ MS Store

As part of the Microsoft Labor Day sales event, the MS Store is offering one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. That's over 90% off and the best deal we've seen for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. View Deal

Xbox games: deals from $2 @ MS Store

Although there are no console deals in Microsoft's Labor Day sale, the manufacturer is offering massive Xbox game discounts with deals from just $2. For instance, you can get Assassin's Creed Odyssey for just $12.49, which is 50% off. View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds: was $179 now $149 @ MS Store

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite 75t feature an attractive design, long 7.5-hour battery life (up to 28 hours with case), and passive noise cancellation. Now $30 off, it's one of the best cheap AirPods alternatives you can get. View Deal

MS Surface Go 2: was $629 now $549 @ MS Store

The Surface Go 2 finally realizes the promise of the original Surface Go. It sports a bigger screen, smaller bezels, and longer battery life (11:39). The upgraded model is now $80 off at Microsoft. It includes a 10.5-inch 1920 x 1280 Pixel Sense display, Core m3-8100Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal