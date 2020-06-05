Best Father's Day sales and deals 2020

Mark your calendars. Father's Day is Sunday, June 21. However, Father's Day sales are happening now. From Best Buy to Home Depot, retailers are offering a variety of Father's Day sales on everything from outdoor grills to Blu-ray movies.

While not as popular as Mother's Day, Father's Day sales are still an excellent time to save on gifts for dad. Traditionally, you can expect to see discounts on 4K TVs, power tools, outdoor grills, headphones, and fitness trackers. So whether you're shopping early for dad — or yourself — we're rounding up today's best Father's Day sales.

Today's best Father's Day sales

Fitness

Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently on sale for just $99, which is $10 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 3: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

This early Father's Day sale takes $30 off one of the best fitness trackers. The Fitbit Charge 3 tracks your heart rate, as well as steps, distance and floors climbed. The design is swimproof, and you get a strong seven days of battery life. View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $179 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's now $20 under the Apple Store's price and a perfect gift for the techie dad. View Deal

One Handle Medicine Ball: $68 @ Overstock

Overstock is taking up to 70% off sitewide. The sale includes these one-handle medicine balls, which can be used just like kettlebells. This 18-lb. ball costs $68.31. (Search for "medicine balls" to see all the weights and colors). Some models are low in stock. View Deal

Shop all kettlebells from $17 @ Sears

As part of its early Father's Day sales, Sears has a wide selection of kettlebells in stock and on sale from $17. Most are sold individually unless otherwise noted. Sears is one of the only retailers with such a wide arrangement of weights still in stock. View Deal

Smart Home

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $54 @Amazon

Amazon's Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The Echo Dot with Clock can show time, temperature or a timer. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $49 now $24 @ Woot

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. Currently, Woot has brand new Echo Dots on sale for just $24.99. That beats Amazon's direct price and is on par with the best Echo Dot deals we saw on Cyber Monday. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that blocks its lens when it's not in use. It's perfect in that its larger than the Echo Show 5 and both smaller and cheaper than the $229 Echo Show 10.1, which is not currently on sale. View Deal

Food & Drink

Peter Luger Extra Thick Bacon: was $12 now $9 @ iGourmet

Give dad the gift of bacon with this Peter Luger Extra Thick Cut Bacon pack. It includes 12 ounces of Michelin star awarded Peter Luger bacon for just $9.99. Alternatively, iGourmet has other Father's Day food items on sale. View Deal

Wine Gifts: from $39 @ Wine.com

For the dad who enjoys a quality bottle, Wine.com has a variety of wine gifts on sale from $39. Not sure what to get? This 90 Point Red Wine Gift Set costs $49.99 and includes three highly rated red wines. Also, new customers can use coupon "NEW2020" to take $20 off orders of $100 or more. View Deal

Brisket Burgers: was $65 now $39 @ Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks' brisket burgers are 80/20 lean-to-fat ratio. The 6-ounce burgers are vacuum sealed and ready to grill from frozen. The perfect gift for the dad who has it all. View Deal

Entertainment

Blu-ray movies: from $4 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the ultimate Father's Day sale with discounts on a wide range of Blu-ray movies. From Apocalypse Now to Star Wars, movies are on sale starting at just $4.99. View Deal

Fire TV Stick w/ Food Network: was $39 now $34 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is one of the best cheap streaming devices you can get. Although this is the 1080p model, it comes with a 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription ($39 value), which lets you stream commercial-free episodes of your favorite Food Network shows. View Deal

Samsung 43" 7-Series 4K TV: was $299 now $279 @ Best Buy

This 43-inch Samsung 7-Series TV features a gorgeous near bezel-free design. It also offers HDR support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and voice control support. It's only $20 off, but still a bargain in terms of value. Plus, dad will get 30 days of HBO Max for free. View Deal

Insignia 50" Fire TV Edition: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Give dad a big-screen TV without breaking the bank. The 50-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition 4K TV lets you stream from your favorite services and offers voice command support, thanks to its Voice Remote with Alexa. View Deal

Westinghouse 55" 4K Roku TV: was $329 now $299 @ Best Buy

Father's Day sales rarely get better than this. This 55-inch Westinghouse 4K TV runs on Roku's excellent platform and it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, we like that it offers HDR support and sports three HDMI ports. View Deal

Outdoor Grills

20-Piece BBQ Grilling Set: was $79 now $31 @ Wayfair

The Whetstone BBQ Grilling Set includes 20 stainless steel utensils including tongs, a spatula, meat thermometer, 4 skewers, grill brush, and more. It's currently 60% off and cheaper than it was on Memorial Day. View Deal

Char-Broil Table Top Grill: was $87 now $64 @ Target

This 11,000 BTU portable gas grill is perfect for your backyard or for the beach. It has a 187 square inch grilling surface which is big enough to cook 8 hamburgers at once. View Deal

Grill and cookware sale: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Listen up, barbecue lovers. Wayfair has one of the biggest Father's Day sales we've seen. The retailer is taking up to 50% off all outdoor grills and cookware. However, we've spotted some deals that are up to 57% off. After discount, prices start as low as $36 for a portable charcoal grill.View Deal

Grills and outdoor cooking: up to $120 off @ Sears

Sears has a wide range of Memorial Day sales with discounts of up to $120 off. The sale includes brand names like Kenmore, Cuisinart, and Char-Broil.View Deal

Laptops & Tablets

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about any type of use. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $80 off and the best cheap iPad deal we've seen all year.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the 128GB iPad on sale for $329.99. That's $99 off and one of the best cheap iPad deals we've seen. In fact, this model has never been cheaper. View Deal

Dell laptop sale: from $279 @ Dell

From budget-friendly Inspirons to premium XPS notebooks, Dell is taking up to $300 off select laptops during its latest sale. After discount, prices start as low as $279. View Deal