Best Cyber Monday headphones deals 2020

The best Cyber Monday headphones deals can save you big money on over-ear, on-ear, earbuds or any type of headphones you're looking for. If the sales we've seen already are any indication, there's going to be a deal that suits you.

All the major headphone makers have introduced discounts leading up to Cyber Monday, and we expect that to continue, with the likes of Apple and Jabra also part of the mix.

Top Cyber Monday deals so far include the always popular Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones, which are currently $229 at Amazon — a $120 savings. If you prefer Bose, the Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones are $100 off at Amazon, and are also $199. Apple's earbuds have been on sale throughout the week, and while the AirPods Pro haven't hit their best price of $169 yet, we're hoping that changes on Cyber Monday.

Other best Cyber Monday headphones deals appear below. There are huge savings on some models, across all prices, so whether you're looking for headphones under $50 or the best headphones you can buy, there's a deal with your name on it.

Top 5 best Cyber Monday headphones deals

Best Cyber Monday headphones deals

Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon

At $120 off, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are practically a must-buy. These over-ear style headphones offer Sony's signature sound, industry leading noise-cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: was $199 now $119 at Amazon

Today only, you get to save $80 on these Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones. They have wireless bluetooth and NFC connections, meaning they connect to most modern devices, and you can run them for 40 hours per charge. With Fast Fuel, you can get three hours of playback on a five minute charge. Not bad at all.

Sony WH1000xM4: was $349 now $278 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Editor's Choice WH-1000XM4 headphones are now at their lowest price ever. They offer excellent sound quality and best-in-class noise cancellation. Plus, they've got excellent battery life lasting up to 30 hours with ANC on.

Bose NC Headphones 700: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon

The Bose Headphones 700 offer class-leading noise cancellation with 11 levels of control, so you decide how much of the outside world to let in. You also get Alexa and Google Assistant support, intuitive touch controls and up to 20 hours of battery life in a sleek and comfy design.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy

If there ever was a time to buy Apple's noise-cancelling earbuds, on sale, it's now. The AirPods Pro combines clean, neutral sound with stellar connectivity (thank you very much, H1 chip), and surprisingly effective noise cancellation, making it an ideal companion for your brand-new iPhone 12. Cool new features like automatic switching and spatial audio only increase its value. We've seen prices drop to $169 at Amazon and Walmart, and we hope that offer returns on Cyber Monday.

Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $139 @ Amazon

They might look like kidney beans but the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are actually a neat pair of wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancellation and come in a smart-looking charging case.

Sony WF-1000XM3: was $230 now $168 @ Amazon

Sony's true wireless earphones have won plaudits from audiophiles around the world for their excellent sound quality, strong battery life and incredible noise cancellation. These were already some of the best wireless earphones around at $230, but at $168 they're something else.

Bose QC 35 II headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Scoring any pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones for under $200 is a godsend. Bose's dual-mic, noise-rejecting system is not only incredible for blocking out distractions, but also enhances sound quality to enjoy phone calls and video chats. Having 20 hours of listening time means you can travel comfortably without experiencing any low-battery anxiety.

Beats Solo Pro: was $299 now $169 @ Amazon

You do know that Beats headphones don't come cheap, right? Therefore, it's a no-brainer to pick up the Solo Pro at its second-lowest price ever. These colorful cans come with active noise cancellation, an advanced acoustic system, and most of the cool features found on the AirPods Pro, including seamless connectivity to iDevices, automatic switching, and hands-free Siri.

True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 75t: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

Jabra's critically acclaimed wireless earbuds are $40 off for a limited time when you clip the extra coupon at checkout. With an attractive design, versatile sound, and long battery life, you'd be a fool to pass them up, especially since Jabra just released an over-the-air ANC update that adds active noise cancellation to the Elite 75t, for free.

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

If you want AirPods and don't really care about noise cancellation, then jump on this deal ASAP. Amazon has the AirPods (Gen 2) listed for $50 off. Best Buy was matching Amazon's discount, but is now $10 more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

Anyone lucky enough to score a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 this Christmas will want the Galaxy Buds Plus as part of the package. These Android-friendly buds have the sound, features, and charging solutions (e.g. Powershare) that complement the company's line of ultra-powerful smartphones. Pick your choice of White, Red, Black, Aura Blue or Cloud Blue.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Amazon

Arguably the hottest deal available, Beats' wireless sport earbuds are nearly $100 off and available in three attractive colors: Lava Red, Moss, and Spring Yellow. They offer the best on-ear fit in the category, water resistance, super-fast connectivity via H1 chip, and powerful, well-balanced sound that intensifies workouts.

Wireless Headphones

Bose SoundLink II: was $229 now $159 @ Amazon

The Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones offer excellent sound quality, an improved EQ and advanced mic system for clear calls. And you get a very good 15 hours of battery life. Get the lowest price ever right now.

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Beats Solo3 continues to age gracefully and the latest price drop should entice fashion-forward music lovers to own them. Battery life is tough to top at 40 hours, and the fetching design makes for a relatively comfortable wear. This is their lowest price ever.

Jaybird Tarah: was $99 now $35 @ Best Buy

Hardcore exercisers who value comfort, durability, and strong audio won't find a better deal than the Jaybird Tarah. These wireless earphones can take their fair share of beatings, thanks to waterproof protection. The MySound app is what really sells these rugged bad boys, allowing users to create their own sound profiles, and browse through a variety of playlists and podcasts curated by the Jabra community to help power you through workouts.

JBL Live 650BTNC: was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

Another relatively affordable noise-canceller, the Live 650BTNC boasts the craftsmanship and sound quality that one comes to expect from premium JBL headphones. Audio reproduction is a high point, plus you also have access to the JBL Headphones app to personalize sound. Active noise cancellation is a bonus that works well enough to silence nearby chatter.

Cheap Wireless Earbuds

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $59 @ Walmart

The Klipsch T5 are handsome, great-sounding buds and possibly the best cheap earbuds deal you're going to find. Full-bodied sound makes its way through the drivers, highlighted by depth-filled bass and emotive vocals. Battery life holds up strong at 8 hours. And that cigarette-lighter-inspired charging case is everything. The only thing more attractive is the all-black version, which can also be had for super cheap.

JBL Tune 125TWS: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Out of stock Currently 50% off, the Tune 125TWS are solid mid-range buds that give you exactly what you want from any JBL wireless audio product. That means punchy bass, lengthy battery life (8 hours on a single charge), and reliable comfort. We're tracking this deal to see if inventory returns for Cyber Monday.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air: $14.99 @ Fry’s Electronics

Sold out: Having reviewed these AirPods wannabes, we can attest to the Liberty Air's impressive performance. They are incredibly comfy, come with Bluetooth 5.0, do a great job of isolating ambient noise to enjoy music peacefully, and sound better than Apple's earbuds.

Cyber Monday headphones deals — what to look for

A lot of what we're expecting in terms of Cyber Monday headphones deals is informed by what we've seen on both Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, especially since some of those deals are still active. These include highly coveted items like the Beats Solo Pro, along with popular models like the Jabra Elite 85h noise-cancelling headphones and Elite 65t wireless earbuds. Even the AirPods Pro have fallen in price.

The Bose 700 has been discounted several times over the past several months, and we’re anticipating its biggest discount yet, especially as Bose looks to outsell its biggest threat: the all-new, category-leading Sony WH-1000xM4. Sony has also offered a sale on its noise-cancelling headphones.

The WH-1000xM3 and WF-1000xM3 are already on sale, and it’s a given that we’ll see other wireless headphones and earbuds from the brand heavily discounted. Three models to look out for are the Sony WXHB900N, Sony WH-CH700N, and Sony WF-SP800N.

We also expect that some of the market’s newer releases will see small markdowns. The $50 Beats Flex just launched, but don’t be surprised if you see these brand-new wireless earphones dropped down to $40 or $45, or bundled for free with the purchase of any iPhone. Another model that would benefit most from a price drop is the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2; it’s not unrealistic for Microsoft (or any retailer) to discount the headphones, especially if sold as a bundle with any Windows-operated device.

Keep your eyes peeled for awesome headphones deals from other big names including Samsung, Jaybird, and Sennheiser, along with Amazon darlings like JLab, Anker, and TaoTronics.