Black Friday mattress deals 2021: save up to £1,752 in the best early sales

The Black Friday mattress deals for 2021 are already kicking off, with superb discounts from some of the biggest, most trusted sleep brands in the UK. Currently leading the Black Friday mattress sales pack is a 45% saving on any Nectar mattress (both memory foam and hybrid). That's closely followed by Simba's big 45% off Mattress Bundles saving (there’s a maximum discount of £1,752 here).

Emma Sleep, the brand behind our best mattress top pick, is also offering fantastic discounts with up to 40% of all Emma products in an early Black Friday mattress deal. There are plenty of other great offers to choose from too, and we’re rounding up the biggest ones right here so that you don't have to lift a finger.

So whether you want a stunning new upgrade for your bed, or a comfy yet cheap mattress for your guest bedroom, we have you covered here. We'll be updating this page regularly with the best Black Friday mattress deals and early sales, with fantastic savings already rolling in from the likes of Brook + Wilde, Otty, and Eve Sleep, as well as trusted mattress retailers such as Mattress Next Day and Dreams.

Our best tip? Get clear on which type of mattress would suit you before you start scrolling through the deals. If you enjoy the feeling of sinking into your mattress and being hugged during sleep, look at the memory foam options below. For those who sleep hot, check out the hybrid models. Both offer good motion isolation and pressure relief, making them suitable for a range of body types, as well as for couples and restless sleepers sharing a bed.

The best Black Friday mattress deals

£526.35 at Simba Simba Hybrid Bundle: from £957 £526.35 at Simba

Save up to £1,752 - This is an astounding saving from Simba and one of the biggest early Black Friday mattress deals we've seen yet. Both the Simba Hybrid Sleep Bundle (from £526.35) and the Ultimate Sleep Bundle (from £1,322.75) are 45% off, with massive savings on the king size Hybrid Luxe Mattress bundle. Depending on the bundle you pick, you'll get a mattress, pillows, duvet, mattress protector, and a bed base. Deal ends: 14 Nov 2021

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was from £312.95 Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was from £312.95 £569 at Nectar

Save up to £418 - The Nectar Memory Foam is simply unbeatable value for money, and is one of our go-to memory foam mattresses for all sleepers. It's comfy yet properly supportive, and doesn't sleep as hot as other all-foam beds we've tested. This is the best Black Friday mattress deal Nectar has dropped so far, with a nearly half off (45%) on its foam and hybrid models. A double size now costs just £411.95 (was £749). Don't miss this one. Deal ends: Mon 15 Nov.

Emma Original mattress: from Emma Original mattress: from £499 £324.35 at Emma

Save up to £244 - The award-winning Emma Original is a superb, medium-firm memory foam mattress. It's exceptionally comfortable and supportive, and durable too - we've had ours for two years and still love it. With this Black Friday mattress deal, a single now costs just £324.35, down from £499; while a super king is only £584.35, down from £899.

Dormeo Octaspring Hybrid Mattress: from £979.9 Dormeo Octaspring Hybrid Mattress: from £979.9 £604 at Mattress Next Day

Save up to £765 - This is a fantastic deal on a superb hybrid. The Octaspring has a zoned design that ensures good weight distribution, and that you get the right level of support and comfort for the different parts of your body. This is cooling too, being eight times as breathable as traditional memory foam. So if you sleep hot and want a medium firm mattress to ensure good spinal alignment and pressure relief on your hips and back, this is a fantastic pre- Black Friday mattress deal to jump on. Deal ends: soon

Casper Hybrid: from £625 Casper Hybrid: from £625 £424.68 at Mattress Online

Save up to £400 - This is a rare chance to own the Casper Hybrid for less, and it’s all thanks to this Black Friday mattress deal. The Casper Hybrid is made with pocket springs and memory foam, meaning it will dish out pressure relief and keep your spine aligned in a variety of sleeping positions. All those springs boost airflow too, so it will sleep cooler than all foam competitor models. A small double now costs £552.14, which is a saving of £247.86. Deal ends: 15 Nov 2021

Nectar Essential bundle: from ( Nectar Essential bundle: from ( £669 ) £474.07 at Nectar

Save up to £550 - We're big fans of the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. In the sale, this 25cm deep, medium-firm mattress costs £312.95 for a single - but for £474 this bundle deal adds one premium pillow, a mattress protector (from £50), sheet set (from £65) and duvet (from £70) to your order - for free. It's one of the best Black Friday mattress deals around. Deal ends: 14 Nov 2021

Simba Hybrid mattress: from Simba Hybrid mattress: from £649 £389.40 at Simba

Save up to £443 - There's a 40% discount on everything at Simba when you spend over £300 with this Black Friday mattress deal. That means the popular Simba Hybrid mattress now starts from just £389.40 for a single, down from £649; while a super king has dropped from £1,109 to £665.40. This popular five-layer hybrid mattress mixes cushioning foam with supportive springs to help you sleep better, and cooler, all night. It averages a full five stars from over 53,000 user reviews on the Simba site, and comes with a 200-night risk-free trial so you can test it safely at home. Deal ends: 14 Nov 2021

OTTY Hybrid mattress: from OTTY Hybrid mattress: from £599.99 £299.99 at OTTY

Save up to £400 - The award-winning OTTY Hybrid is the flagship mattress from OTTY. It combines 2,000 16cm springs - they're much taller than the springs in the Simba Hybrid - and a layer of temperature-regulating memory foam, for a super-supportive night's sleep. It's medium-firm, comes with a 100-night trial, and with up to a £400 discount depending on which size you choose, it's a bargain in this Black Friday mattress sale. Deal ends: Mon 15 Nov 2021

Eve Original mattress: from Eve Original mattress: from £429 £300 at Eve

Save up to £270 - This comfy, 24cm deep mattress from Eve suits all sleeping positions and uses three layers of premium foam to relieve pressure and support your body. It also isolates motion, which is essential for couples sharing a bed. There's currently a 30% discount on this one - that's a fantastic saving. Deal ends: 16 Nov 2021

Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from £499 save 45% on orders over £599 at Brook + Wilde

Save up to £380 - Add our exclusive discount code TG45 at checkout and you'll 45% on any Brook + Wilde mattress order worth £599 or more. The cheapest is The Lux hybrid, made with six layers including 2,000 pocket springs, memory foam and a breathable cover. It comes in soft, medium or firm. Prices start from £499 for a single, but with our exclusive Black Friday mattress deal code you'll get a double size for £419.40 (was £699). Deal ends: 29 Nov

Black Friday mattress deals: memory foam and foam

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from £169 £149.99 at Amazon

Save up to £55 - The Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress boasts an average of 4 out of 5 stars from over 5,000 user reviews on Amazon. It's a medium firmness, with three zones of support for your shoulders, hips and back, and an anti-allergy cover. There's up to a £65 discount on a king size now - however we've seen the price drop to £135 for a single before, and think there could be another price drop on Black Friday itself. Deal ends: unknown

Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from Silentnight 7 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: from £249 £199.65 at Amazon

Save up to £100 This 20cm deep mattress is the more advanced sibling of the Silentnight 3-zone memory foam mattress, with seven zoned areas of support rather than just three, and a luxury layer of moulding memory foam on top. Again, we think we'll see the price drop further with a bigger Black Friday mattress deal still to come, but with up to £100 off the Euro King size it's good value already. Deal ends: unknown

Eve Original mattress: from Eve Original mattress: from £429 £300 at Eve Sleep

Save up to £270 - The Eve Original is the flagship memory foam mattress from Eve. It's 24cm deep, with three layers of breathable next generation foam, and special contour zones that target different areas of your body to make sure all pressure points are relieved. Right now you can save 30% - as usual, the biggest discounts are on the larger sizes. Deal ends: unknown

Black Friday mattress deals: hybrid mattresses

Emma Hybrid mattress: from Emma Hybrid mattress: from £589 £382.85 at Emma

Save up to £360 - This medium firm hybrid is an excellent choice for anyone who loves the sound of the award-winning Emma Original mattress - but doesn't want an all-foam mattress. The Emma Hybrid adds a layer of micro pocket springs for extra support and increased breathability, making it a good choice for anyone who overheats at night. Deal ends: 14 Nov 2021

OTTY Hybrid mattress: from OTTY Hybrid mattress: from £399.99 £299.99 at OTTY

Save up to £400 - The award-winning OTTY Hybrid is the brand's flagship mattress. It combines 2,000 16cm springs - they're taller than the springs in the Simba Hybrid - and a layer of temperature-regulating memory foam, for a super-supportive night's sleep. It's medium-firm, comes with a 100-night trial, and with up to a £400 discount depending on the size you choose, it's a bargain thanks to this early bird Black Friday mattress sale. Deal ends: 15 Nov 2021

OTTY Aura Hybrid mattress: from OTTY Aura Hybrid mattress: from £449.99 £249.99 at OTTY

Save up to £405 - OTTY's cheapest spring and foam mattress uses a combination of 70/30% springs to foam. It was already one of the most competitively priced bed-in-a-box mattresses you could buy - but this Black Friday mattress deal cuts up to 50% off the price. That means a single costs less than £250, while a super king is now just £494.99, reduced from £899.99. Deal ends: 15 Nov 2021

Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from £499 Brook + Wilde Lux mattress: from £499 save 45% on orders over £599 at Brook + Wilde

Save up to £359.60 - Add our exclusive discount code TG45 at checkout, and you can save 45% on the Brook + Wilde Lux mattress in size double or larger. It's a hybrid, with six luxurious layers including 2,000 pocket springs, memory foam and a breathable cover, and you can choose whether you want it to be soft, medium or firm. Plus, it comes with premium delivery included: they'll set it up in a room of your choice for free. Deal ends: soon

Black Friday mattress deals: pocket sprung mattresses

Windsor 3000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Pillow Top mattress: from Windsor 3000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Pillow Top mattress: from £819.99 £429.99 at Happy Beds

Save up to £585 - This is one of the most luxurious pocket sprung mattresses you can buy. It's 33cm deep, a medium-firm comfort level, and comes with up to 3,000 pocket springs, plus layers of body-contouring memory foam and a cushioning pillow top to provide orthopaedic support. The largest discount is available on the super king size, which now costs £649.99 - down from £1,234 - but there's just under £400 off the smallest sizes too. Deal ends: unknown

Campbell Pocket Sprung Mattress: from Campbell Pocket Sprung Mattress: from £639 £319 at Dreams

Save up to £570 - This 21cm deep medium pocket sprung mattress at Dreams is currently half price in the run up to Black Friday. It has up to 930 pocket springs to distribute your weight and absorb any movement from your partner, and a layer of memory foam to relieve pressure. Every size has a 50% discount in this early Black Friday mattress deal The biggest saving is on a super king size, which is reduced from £1,139 to £569. Deal ends: unknown

Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress: from Hudson Pocket Sprung Mattress: from £539 £269 at Dreams

Save up to £520 - For a firmer pocket spring mattress, try the Hudson. It's 23cm deep, with up to 1,226 pocket springs for even weight distribution and pressure relief, and luxuriously cushioning layers. You'll need to rotate this one regularly, but the handles make that easy. It's currently half price. That means a king size costs just £419, down from £839, while a single is £269. Deal ends: unknown

Black Friday mattress deals: latex mattresses

£884 at Mattress Man Dunlopillo Diamond Latex Core Mattress: from £1,105 £884 at Mattress Man

Save up to £603 - This low maintenance latex mattress is built to last. The Dunlopillo Diamond is designed with seven comfort zones to direct support and cushioning to your hips, shoulders, feet and knees, and is especially comfy for side sleepers. It offers high levels of body moulding too for a snug snooze, and packs in 18cm of breathable latex that’s resistant to allergens, dust mites and odours. There are good savings on the biggest sizes, with a double costing £1,207 (was £1,509). Deal ends: 26 Nov 2021

Sealy Posturepedic Nostromo Latex 1400 mattress: from Sealy Posturepedic Nostromo Latex 1400 mattress: from £920.40 £479.95 at MattressOnline

Save up to £783.65 - The Sealy Nostromo isn't a fully latex mattress - but it has a 2.5cm layer of pressure-relieving natural latex, and picked up a Which? Best Buy award for June 2020, so it's worth considering. It's been designed to promote correct spinal alignment and boost pressure relief, and as well as the latex layer it also has 1,400 responsive pocket springs, and a luxury pillow top. There's up to 50% off in the MattressOnline sale for Black Friday. Deal ends: soon

Dunlopillo Royal Sovereign mattress: from Dunlopillo Royal Sovereign mattress: from £1,449 at MattressOnline

Save up to £1,105.05 - The Royal Sovereign is an award-winning mattress made from 21cm of 100% pure latex. It's a medium firmness, with seven comfort zones that cushion your shoulders and align your spine. The single size doesn't have a discount, but there's 40% off the king size with this pre Black Friday mattress deal. That brings the cost down from £2,555 to £1,449.95. Deal ends: unknown

Silentnight Mirapocket 1000 Latex mattress: from Silentnight Mirapocket 1000 Latex mattress: from £509 £314.95 at MattressOnline

Save up to £194.05 - There's up to 45% off the 26cm-deep Silentnight Mirapocket 1000 latex mattress at MattressOnline at the moment. Like the Sealy above, this isn't a full latex mattress - this time there's a 4cm layer of responsive latex, plus 1000 individual Mirapocket springs that move independently to for tailored support. In this Black Friday mattress deal, a single now costs £314.95, down from £509. Deal ends: unknown

