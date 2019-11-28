Score Beats Powerbeats 3 for $89 right now for Black Friday

Looking for a less expensive AirPods Pro alternative that still pairs seamlessly with an iPhone? The Apple-owned Powerbeats 3 might be your answer, and right now the headphones are on sale as a part of Black Friday Walmart deals.

Walmart is offering Beats Powerbeats 3 for $89. Usually these fitness earbuds retail for $199.95, so that’s $110 off. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for these bumping Beats headphones, and one of the best Black Friday Beats sales so far.

Powerbeats 3: was $199.95 now $89 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Score them now while they're cheap.

We like how the Powerbeats 3 have an earhook design and are IPX4 sweat and water resistant. Plus a 12 hour battery life makes them ideal for everyday use.

And when the battery is low, it takes just five minutes to get an hour's worth of playback. This is great if you're like me and constantly forget to charge devices overnight.

This deal won’t last long, so we recommend you snag these modestly priced Beats headphones from Walmart while they're cheap for Black Friday.

It's possible other retailers will discount Powerbeats 3 as part of Cyber Monday deals, so check back here for our coverage of all the best online sales this holiday.