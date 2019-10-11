Apple Watch 3 Gets Early Black Friday Price Cut

Update Oct. 11: The Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS/44mm) is now $329 at Amazon. That's $99 off and the cheapest it's ever been. (It's oddly $20 cheaper than the smaller 40mm model, which is on sale for $349).

The Apple Watch Series 3 is going to see some epic price cuts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Not only did Apple drop its official price to $199 last month, but during Amazon Prime Day this watch dropped to an all-time price low of $169. If you can't wait for it to hit that price again, Amazon has a solid Apple Watch Black Friday deal you can get now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS/38mm) on sale for $189. That's $10 off its new lower price and the second-best price we've seen for Apple's watch. (Walmart offers the same price).

Apple Watch Series 3: was $199 now $189 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker with built-in GPS, an excellent heart rate monitor, and a swimproof design. It's now at its second-lowest price ever. View Deal

Despite being two generations out, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a good workout partner, as it can measure all of your workouts, from running and cycling to swimming and interval training. It also packs a heart rate monitor and built-in GPS.

The dual-core processor in the Apple Watch 3 provides fairly swift performance, and there's a wide array of Apple Watch apps that can help you get more out of your watch. Plus, you can sync your music playlists to the wearable so you can have a soundtrack when you work out.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a solid value for anyone looking for a smartwatch that won't break the bank.

