Apple Watch SE just leaked before launch — meet the new cheap Apple Watch

New details about the rumored Apple Watch SE have just leaked ahead of the expected Apple Watch 6 announcement today.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a well-reputed Apple insider, the more affordable Apple Watch 6 alternative will be "similar to the Series 5 in terms of design and internals."

Gurman is referring to the Apple Watch Series 5, which retailers began pulling from shelves last week in anticipation of today's launch.

I expect the Apple Watch SE to be similar to the Series 5 in terms of design and internals. Series 6 differences will be faster chip and the blood oxygen reader — Mine was thankfully 97 this morning by the way.September 15, 2020

Unlike the flagship Apple Watch 6, the alleged Apple Watch SE won't get blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and the better chip. But with the weight of last year's build plus the latest watchOS 7 software update behind it, this new Apple Watch variety is shaping up to be a rather impressive wearable.

Of course, how much hype it receives will depend on price. Gurman hasn't tipped an Apple Watch SE price. Considering it's essentially an Apple Watch Series 3 replacement, we could see a $199 starting price for the 40mm Bluetooth model.

The larger 44mm variant or addition of LTE support will drive that price up, but even at it's top configuration the Apple Watch SE should be less expensive than the Apple Watch 6. We expect it'll start at $399 like the Series 5, although that's not set in stone.

