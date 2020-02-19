Animal Crossing February 2020 Nintendo Direct happening now: Start time, date and how to watch

Get ready to learn a whole lot more about Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Nintendo is holding a special February 2020 Nintendo Direct focused entirely on its hotly anticipated life-simulation game for Nintendo Switch. Check it out below.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct kicks off on Feb. 20 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. As with previous Nintendo Directs, the presentation will be available on Nintendo's YouTube and Twitch channels. We'll embed the stream directly below once it becomes available.

What to expect from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will be 25 minutes long, and promises an "in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island Getaway Package."

For those just getting up to speed, this installment in the popular Animal Crossing series takes things out of the typical village and gives you your own island resort, where you can customize your own outdoor living space and collect resources to craft all kinds of items. Based on previous Animal Crossing installments, you can probably expect to grow plants, make friends with the local island-dwellers, buy and sell goods and customize the home of your dreams, this time in a more tropical setting.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons hits Nintendo Switch on March 20. If you need a Switch just for Animal Crossing, you can always check out the sleek coral pink Switch Lite that's coming in April.