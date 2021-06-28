Amazon Music Unlimited offering up to six months of free Disney Plus — with a familiar catch

Finding deals on today's best streaming services is rare, but this week two streaming giants are teaming up for a killer deal on one of our top cord-cutting services.

Starting today, new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are eligible to get six free months of Disney Plus. Even better, existing Amazon Music Unlimited members will get three free months of Disney Plus. Priced at $7.99 per month, new members will save $47, whereas existing members will save $23. Both new and existing members can click this link to head to Amazon and sign up for the promo.

Amazon Music Unlimited: get 6 months of Disney Plus free

Priced at $9.99/month ($7.99 for Prime members), Amazon Music Unlimited gives customers access to over 75 million songs, playlists, and stations. Plus, it works seamlessly with Alexa-powered smart home products such as the Echo Dot and new Echo Show 8. Users can listen to songs commercial free while online or offline.

Meanwhile, Disney Plus is the wildly popular streaming service that gives you access to movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. You'll also get access to Disney Plus' latest series, Loki.

There is one caveat to this deal: current Disney Plus subscribers are ineligible for this offer.