Amazon Black Friday deal slashes Kindle Oasis to lowest price ever

Readers have a lot to be thankful for right now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals on their lineup of Kindles, including the high-end Kindle Oasis.

Right now, the Amazon Kindle Oasis is just $174.99 on Amazon. That's $55 off the regular $249.99 price — and the lowest price ever for Amazon's top-level e-reader, making it one of the best Black Friday Kindle deals yet.

Amazon Black Friday deal: Get the Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

Amazon's premium e-reader offers Amazon's most luxurious reading experience, with its large, bright screen, physical buttons and automatic lighting adjustments. Amazon's Black Friday sale knocks the price to its lowest ever.View Deal

The Kindle Oasis name comes from its IPX8-rated water resistance, which allows the e-reader to survive hour-long baths. The curved back and physical buttons provide an an easier way to get a grip and read your book without tapping the screen. The adjustable display warmth changes the hue of the page from white to amber.

While the Oasis is the best Kindle for those who can splurge, we just wish it didn't cost nearly twice as much as the Kindle Paperwhite. It's the Kindle with more effort put into its design, losing the simple and utilitarian aesthetic of the regular Kindle and the Paperwhite.

More Amazon Kindle Black Friday deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84 @ Amazon

When you want a great Kindle, you get the Kindle Paperwhite. Its easily gripped design makes for easy reading and it's got the same super-sharp 300 ppi screen as the pricier Kindle Oasis, so your text renders crisply on its e-ink screen. Plus, its IPX8 waterproof rating means you don't need to worry about it getting a little wet.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: was $110 now $79

The Kindle Kids Edition gives your kid(s) a simplified interface, reading comprehension tools, a year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), a 2-year "worry-free-guarantee" warranty, a colorful magnetic case and — our favorite perk — no special offer ads on the lock screen (which you have to pay to remove normally).View Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is the perfect gift for relatives who bought a Kindle forever, but never upgraded. Its $130 price can be a bit intimidating — you could use that money for new books! — but now you can save big on the Paperwhite, and treat yourself with the savings.

Our Kindle Kids Edition review explains that it's the ideal starter Kindle for young, growing readers. The colorful cases are very appealing to children and help them feel like this Kindle is theirs, and not their parents'. On top of that, you get 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (formerly FreeTime Unlimited), plus Amazon's standard 2-year worry-free warranty in case of accidental damage.

