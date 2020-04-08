AirPods X price, release date, features and rumors

Apple's next AirPods will be called the AirPods X, according to recent rumors. Joining the AirPods family in the near future, AirPods X might seem like a part of a plan to replace Apple's its Beats by Dre brand with AirPods-branded buds and headphones — though one outlet is disputing that assumption.

Previously referred to as AirPods Pro Lite, these new headphones will be targeted at the folks who like the AirPods Pro, but want headphones that are more suited for their workouts.

This is one of three new rumored Apple headphones coming this year. We've seen rumors suggest the AirPods 3 could come in Q2 2020, and look like AirPods Pro, but lack the noise-cancellation, but add the force sensors we use to pause playback on the Pros.

We've also seen mention of Apple Over-Ear Headphones, which would be much more expensive, around $350.

AirPods X price

A major AirPods X leak from tech analyst Jon Prosser points at a price that's close to $200. This is an interesting price, because that would make them cheaper than the $249 AirPods Pro, close to the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($199) and more expensive than the normal $159 AirPods.

Prosser peggs the AirPods X as "Aimed for Sept/Oct" — which would suggest Apple plans to reveal them alongside the iPhone 12 in September of 2020. However, given that Apple just released the iPad Pro 2020 and the MacBook Air 2020 via press releases, it's possible that the company may not need a special event to unveil the next generation of AirPods.

AirPods X rumors

(Image credit: Future)

Prosser said "think Beats X" when referring to the AirPods X, which was surprising to hear. The Beats X aren't completely wireless headphones, which would make this reveal open up the definition of what the AirPods brand means. Beats X are a pair of earbuds tethered together with a wire that wraps around your neck, which then connect wirelessly to your device via Apple's W1 chip.

Prosser ended his tweet saying "End goal: phase out Beats," suggesting this is the end of that lineup. Soon thereafter, 9to5Mac reported that replacing Beats with Apple products "is not a strategy that Apple plans to pursue. The strategy is not one that should be viewed as being on the table for Apple."

AirPods X features

This move from a completely wireless design, and the lack of "Pro" in the name , signals that the AirPods X may be more like regular AirPods, and not feature the active noise cancelling or Transparency modes of the AirPods Pro.

But since these headphones were originally rumored to be called AirPods Pro Lite, according to Prosser, we're not sure if they'd lose all of the features — especially because Transparency mode would be incredibly helpful for folks who are working out.