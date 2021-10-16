AirPods 3 tipped to launch at Monday's Apple event — what to expect

AirPods 3 have been in the works for a long time now. Apple’s third generation of true wireless earphones were tipped for the first half of the year, but when the Spring event came and went without AirPods 3, we resigned ourselves to waiting until the latter half of 2021.

Now it seems like that wait will finally be over, with AirPods 3 set to debut at Monday's "Unleashed" Apple event alongside the hotly tipped redesign of the upcoming MacBook Pro 14-inch 2021 and MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021.

In an investor note from Wedbush shared with MacRumors, analyst Dan Ives claims the AirPods 3 will likely appear at the event. The report states that supply chain checks suggest that the new earphones are already in production and ready to go, which indicates that availability will be almost immediate, too.

For obvious reasons, supply chain checks tend to be an accurate way of gauging when companies are gearing up for a full release. But if you wanted a second opinion, then on Weibo the leaker @PandaIsBald has also claimed that AirPods 3 will be announced next week.

Unlike with iPhones, an update to AirPods isn’t an annual occurrence, and it will be the first change to the entry-level earbuds since AirPods 2 launched in 2019. The second generation brought Siri integration, lower latency, a longer battery and an optional wireless charging case.

This time around, we’re not expecting anything quite as dramatic, though the third generation will apparently adopt the shorter stem seen on AirPods Pro which will certainly please some. That’s likely where the Pro similarities end, however — while you would imagine improved sound quality is a given, Apple is probably going to keep active noise cancellation (ANC) as a premium feature for the more expensive buds.

While Apple is reportedly planning to introduce fitness tracking features to AirPods Pro 2, it’s not clear whether this will be something for the cheaper version as well. But we wouldn't expect it to, and it may well be that improvements to sound quality and battery life are as good as it gets for the basic model, as Apple tries to upsell buyers to the more premium experience.

But if it maintains its $159 (wired) and $199 (wireless) price point, then even modest upgrades are to be welcomed.

You can tune in to the Apple event yourself on Monday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, but if you’d rather just read up on what you need to know afterwards, be sure to check back here, where we’ll have all the news and analysis you need.