AirPods 3 Case Appears on Amazon, Suggests Major Redesign

Back when the iPhone 11 was still under wraps, casemakers offered the first teases of the redesigned camera setup using dummy models Apple provided for pre-release manufacturing. It seems the same could be true for AirPods 3, now known as the AirPods Pro.
Though Apple hasn’t confirmed a third iteration of its AirPods, an icon in iOS 13.2 beta revealed a new shape for the wireless earbuds. This corroborated an image leaked by music site 52 Audio, showing a smaller case could pack the rumored shortened buds with rubber tips. Now, a protective cover for the alleged Airpods 3 has appeared on Amazon.
Casemaker ESR has a ‘Protective Silicone Cover with Keychain for AirPods 3’ available for $9.99 on Amazon as of this writing. Well-known leaker Ben Geskin spotted the AirPods 3 case and shared the link on Twitter.
AirPods 3 / Pro is confirming more and more... Here's Protective Silicone Cover for AirPods 3rd Gen on Amazon https://t.co/bPBkoDMIl5 pic.twitter.com/ipXKpUS8TLOctober 7, 2019
While it’s possible ESR created the Amazon listing to generate brand buzz, Geskin usually has a good pulse on the status of rumored products.
According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could announce the AirPods 3 with active noise reduction before the end of this year. We may learn more at the Apple October event where we expect to see iPad Pros, MacBooks and perhaps the AirPods 3, too.