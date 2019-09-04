Act Fast: Up to 40% Off Netgear Modems, Orbi Routers

Get ready for some major savings. Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Netgear devices and the sale includes not only the best modem on the market, but also the best router we've reviewed.

Currently, you can get the Netgear CM500 Cable Modem for $49.99. That's $13 off and the second-best price we've seen for this modem all year. (It was briefly $5 cheaper back in April.

The CM500 is an excellent, low-cost alternative to renting your cable modem from your ISP. It's easy to set up, offers wide compatibility with popular ISPs, and offers speeds of up to 300Mbps.

The Orbi is one of the fastest and most powerful routers we've ever tested. It can blanket an entire home with fast Wi-Fi. This bundle includes a router and two satellite extenders.

The X6S can fill your home with Wi-Fi while providing lots of customization options and performing well at middle-to-long distances. It can aggregate two of its wired LAN ports for top speed, which makes it ideal for serious gamers.

Noteworthy devices in the sale include the Netgear Orbi Mesh Router. In our hands-on review, we found it delivered super-fast speeds with very easy set up. In a three-story home with lots of thick walls, the Orbi stayed connected with client devices as far as 125 feet away from the router. That's the best score we've seen among recent routers, beating the Google Wifi and AmpliFi HD routers by 20 feet and 35 feet, respectively.

We also liked the Netgear Nighthawk X6S Router. In our X6S tests, the router was able to deliver 571.2 and 628.7 Mbps at 5 and 15 feet. It hit its peak at an unusual distance of 50 feet, moving 661.5 Mbps.

Amazon's Netgear sale ends at midnight, so act fast to take advantage of these savings.