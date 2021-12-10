7 new movies and shows this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon and more

The holiday season may be in full gear, but you probably still have time in between shopping and feasting to watch this weekend’s fresh batch of new movies and TV shows. Streaming never stops, so we can unwrap more goodies from Netflix, HBO Max , Amazon Prime Video and more services.

The big new title is the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That , which brings back three of the four leads. They may be in their 50s now, but they’re still living it up (and dressing the part) in New York City.

This weekend also features the premiere of The Expanse season 6 , the final chapter of the popular sci-fi series. Peanuts fans can rejoice because they can catch a brand-new special, Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne. Also, Sandra Bullock stars in another Netflix movie, this time as an ex-convict seeking redemption after her release from prison.

Here is our guide on what to watch this weekend.

And Just Like That (HBO Max)

Nobody needed more Sex and the City, not after the godawful second movie. But Carrie Bradshaw also didn’t need $500 Manolo Blahniks, and she collected a walk-in closet full of them. So here we are, with a revival of HBO’s classic comedy about four female friends living and loving in New York City. Alas, the sequel series only brings back three of the four women: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis). Kim Cattrall bowed out of the franchise, following years of drama and bad blood with Parker, who is also an executive producer.

The cast and the title aren’t the only things that have changed for the HBO Max version. Of course, the women are all older now, in their 50s. They’ve got husbands and teenage kids. And finally, they have new friends that include women of color! Shocking, I know. And just like that, Sex and the City is finally representing the diversity of the titular town. We've collected many other details about this season in our guide for how to watch And Just Like That .

Streaming now on HBO Max

The Expanse season 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

Unlike Netflix, Amazon doesn’t usually save shows canceled by other outlets. The Expanse is the rare exception, a rescue from Syfy. It was clearly a good move on Amazon’s part, since the show has proven to be popular enough to last three more seasons. Now, The Expanse is drawing to a close … at least on Prime Video. Writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck have said that they consider this a “pause point” for the story. What that means and whether the show continues on somewhere else is unknown.

The sixth installment finds the solar system at war. James Holden (Steven Strait) and the crew of Rocinante are battling Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the Free Navy, who are causing death and destruction everywhere. In a desperate move, Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) greenlights a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. But what nobody knows yet is that on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power is rising.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Anne Boleyn (AMC Plus)

The story of King Henry VIII and Anne Boleyn (the second of his six wives) has been told before, but not quite like this. Jodie Turner-Smith is the first Black actress to play the notorious queen. The Channel 5 British drama isn’t aiming for historical accuracy, though. It bills itself as a psychological thriller, kind of a death row drama that counts down the days and weeks until Anne’s eventual beheading.

Turner-Smith is electric as Anne (and looks amazing in the many sumptuous gowns). She veers from genuine lust for her husband to rage at his infidelity. Her Anne is impulsive and calculating, pious and power-hungry, petty and regal. She is many things, but in the end, just a dead woman walking to doom and into history.

Streaming now on AMC Plus

Encounter (Amazon Prime Video)

Part road movie, part alien invasion thriller, Encounter is an interesting mix of genres and themes. But it had us at Riz Ahmed. The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Malik, a decorated Special Forces Marine who believes he needs to save his kids from extraterrestrial parasites that are infecting the Earth.

He decides to kidnap Jay (Lucian-River Chauhan) and Bobby (Aditya Geddada), who are living with his ex-wife Piya (Jenina Gavankar). They embark on a road trip across the American Midwest, heading toward a bunker where Malik says scientists are working on a cure. At first, the boys welcome the adventure, but they grow concerned as Malik begins to behave more erratically.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne (Apple TV Plus)

It’s been a decade since Peanuts last released a new special. For Auld Lang Syne is just the second New Year-themed one, after 1986’s Happy New Year, Charlie Brown! We’re just happy that the Peanuts tradition is continuing, thanks to the largesse of Apple.

When Lucy has a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn’t visit, she decides to throw the best New Year’s Eve party for the gang. Naturally, those plans go hilariously awry. Meanwhile, Charlie is still trying to check off the resolutions he made last year, because, well, he’s Charlie Brown. But in an interesting turn of events, he may experience an actual win at the stroke of midnight.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

The Unforgivable (Netflix)

Sandra Bullock returns to Netflix with a very different kind of movie than the dystopian thriller Bird Box. Based on the 2009 British miniseries of the same name, The Unforgivable centers on a woman who spent 20 years in prison for killing a cop. Now paroled, Ruth (Bullock) attempts to reenter society but meets with cold hostility and open loathing on multiple fronts.

The woman living in Ruth’s former home decries her freedom. The sons of the dead police officer are extremely unhappy that she’s free. So are the guardians of her younger sister, Katie. But Ruth uses every means at her disposal to find the adult Katie (Aisling Franciosi), believing that their reunion is her path to redemption.

Streaming now on Netflix

Voir (Netflix)

David Fincher and David Prior are the masterminds behind this anthology visual essay series about the joy of cinema. In six episodes, journalists and aficionados explore their love of movies and the movie-going experience.

They take different approaches to dissect movies, sometimes using clips and other times using staged scene recreations. In “I Don’t Like Him,” Drew McWeeny tackles his conflicted feelings about Lawrence of Arabia. Taylor Ramos and Tony Zhou are behind three of the episodes, including “Film vs Television” and “The Ethics of Revenge.” And in “Summer of the Shark,” Sasha Stone recollects her coming of age during the dawn of blockbusters.