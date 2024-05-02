Claude 3 is finally available as an iPhone app — here's how to get it

Claude 3 is finally available as an iPhone app. This is one of the most human-like chatbots I’ve ever used, and a native mobile app makes it easier to engage with on the move.

Only available for iOS at the moment, with the promise of an Android version in the future, the app version offers a similar simple UI to the website with suggested starter prompts and multimodality — allowing you to share an image or a file for analysis.

Anthropic is late to the game in launching on the iPhone as it follows OpenAI’s ChatGPT app, Perplexity’s AI search app, Poe’s multi-AI model app and Microsoft Copilot.

Google and Meta are the only two major AI chatbot players without a standalone app. However, Gemini features are available in the Google app, and you can access MetaAI in the U.S. via WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

How does the Claude 3 app compare to others?

The Claude iOS app has arrived. The power of frontier intelligence is now in your back pocket.Download now on the App Store: https://t.co/zUG6bnldnp pic.twitter.com/yabpNuziQzMay 1, 2024

The Claude 3 app is a simple recreation of the desktop version of Claude 3. You are presented with a text entry box and an area to view Claude’s responses.

Through a settings menu, you can choose between the superpowerful Opus model, the middle-tier Sonnet, or the tiny but fast Haiku. The customization options are minimal.

Anthropic’s focus seemed to be on getting a well-performing chatbot that lets you upload images and documents and works on mobile devices as well as the web.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this regard, it has worked well. What it doesn’t have is some of the mobile-friendly features like voice input and response that make ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot particularly good.

Copying a response, retrying the same prompt again or selecting parts of a reply are as simple as long-pressing on the response. This is similar to Copilot and ChatGPT.

How do I get the Claude 3 app?

(Image credit: Anthropic)

Getting the Claude 3 app is as simple as visiting Apple’s app store and searching for Anthropic, the company behind the chatbot. It is the only Anthropic-made app on the app store. You can also just click this link if you're on your iPhone.

Other models offer access to Claude 3, but they are not the official app and will likely require further payment or registration of an API key. The official app is a white flower shape on an orange background. It is also free to use, with a premium version.

Speaking of the premium version, I’d argue that because of its impressive reasoning capabilities, natural language and ability to respond, Claude 3 is the best premium AI chatbot to pay for if you’re only going for one of ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude 3.

Getting in the team spirit

(Image credit: Anthropic)

As well as the new app, Anthropic is putting its $4 billion investment from Amazon to good use with a new Teams plan. This is similar to something offered by OpenAI in ChatGPT and allows for multiple users to share data across one managed account.

The standard plan costs $20 per user per month, and the Teams plan is an extra $10 but includes tighter privacy and security controls, more Opus prompts per day (I keep hitting the limit) and a larger context window of 200,000 tokens compared to 120,000 for the Pro plan.

Teams users will also get early access to upcoming new features, including citations from reliable sources, integration with data repositories and the ability to iterate with colleagues on an AI document.

The problem is you have to pay for multiple users with a Teams plan, you can’t just pay an extra $10 per month to get more prompts, a longer context window and citations.