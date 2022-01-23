I love using my AirPods with my Apple TV. Yes, while this may sound odd to some, AirPods are an easy way to wirelessly listen to what you're watching on the Apple TV 4K.

That said, the whole process of connecting your AirPods to your Apple TV is kind of confusing, especially the first time. But once you know how, you'll find that using the Apple TV and AirPods at the same time makes a lot of sense.

Personally, I love this a lot because of the intimacy that you get with the AirPods Pro, which both create a seal in your ears and use noise canceling to block out the world around you. So, no matter if you live on a busy street or have noisy roommates (I've got both!), AirPods Pro may be perfect for your TV watching.

Oh, and these steps also support the following Beats headphones:

How to pair AirPods with Apple TV

1. Make sure your Apple TV and AirPods (well, your iPhone or iPad you pair them with) are on the same Apple ID. On the Apple TV, open the Settings app, Select Users and Accounts and select your current user. On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings App and tap your profile at the top of the app.

2. Hold down the TV button on the remote.

3. Select the AirPlay button on your Apple TV.

4. Open your AirPods case with the buds inside.

5. Select your AirPods from the menu on your Apple TV.

6. Your AirPods have paired with your Apple TV! You can now take them out of the case, and listen to TV through them.

If by some chance your AirPods aren't showing up as an option in Step 5, hold down the button on the back of the case until the indicator light blinks white.

Next time you want to pair your AirPods with your Apple TV, just open your case near your TV, put your AirPods in your ears and look for the little overlay notification in the upper right corner. Now that you've connected them once, pairing them a second time should only take a click of the TV button on your Apple TV Remote.