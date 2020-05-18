Facebook Avatars are here — how to make yours now

If you're fed up with only being able to express your emotions and reactions to Facebook posts through a limited range of generic emojis, then you’re in luck. Facebook has ripped a page out of the Bitmoji playbook and is now letting you create an avatar that looks like you and can be used with pre-formulated reaction stickers to use instead of an emoji.

With more and more people forced to spend more time indoors, Facebook is likely getting a lot more use. So being able to express yourself a little differently on the social network comes at an opportune moment. And is pretty easy to do, so read on.

How to make a Facebook Avatar

1. Login or set up a Facebook account

The first thing you’ll need to do to get on your way towards having a Facebook Avatar is to log into your Facebook account via the Android or iOS app. If you don’t have the app, it’s easily downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

2. Open the Facebook app menu

You’ll need to either tap on the three lines that represent the menu options in the Facebook app or swipe right a few times to access the menu option.

3. Select 'Avatars.'

Once you're in the app menu, you’ll be shown a suite of options. Tap the ‘see more’ button, and you’ll see an ‘Avatars’ option. Tap on that.

You'll find the new Avatars option in the Facebook app menu (Image credit: Future)

4. Start creating your Facebook Avatar

Once you’re in the Avatars section, the rest of the process to create your Facebook Avatar is a simple case of following the on-screen instructions. These will prompt you to start with you’re avatar’s skin tone, then will move onto hairstyle selection, eye color, face shape and so on.

Once you’re done, hit next and you’re avatar will be ready for use. It’s really that simple; there’s no need to upload photos or give Facebook any access to your data.

It's very easy to create a Facebok Avatar that looks (a bit!) like you (Image credit: Future)

How to use your Facebook Avatar

So you have your Facebook Avatar created and ready to go; the next step is to use it. And that’s pretty easy as well.

Facebook automatically uses your avatar to create a series of pre-determined reaction stickers, used to express your feelings and sentiments towards a post or something in your Facebook feed or a chat with a Facebook friend. These vary from a simple thumbs up to popping a champagne cork or lying coquettishly by an open fireplace with a rose between your Avatar’s teeth.

Facebook Avatar stickers vary from simple to a bit odd (Image credit: Future)

When you want to use your Avatar to express your thoughts on a post, simply tap the comment button and then the emoji button where you’ll be presented with your own avatar stickers, as well as the option to use standard emojis as well.

It's really easy to comment on a post with a Facebook Avatar reaction sticker (Image credit: Future)

In the web version of Facebook, you’ll be able to do this a little more succinctly by clicking on the sticker button, where you’ll then be presented with your Avatar stickers as well as other more generic stickers.

You can also do the same for Messenger chat messages on the web version of Facebook. But at the time of writing it doesn’t look like the avatar sticker support has rolled out to the Messenger app, in the UK at least.