Best file sharing apps to share files securely

Remote working has never been more prevalent, with some estimates suggesting that 70% of the global population currently works from home at least once a week. This major social shift is having an economic and psychological impact on us all, but utilizing the right working patterns and technology can make the transition easier.

File-sharing, as well as cloud storage in general, is critical in a world where friends and colleagues are spread far and wide. Indeed, the software chosen by a firm will have a profound effect on the workflow and efficiency of its employees. Data is the lifeblood of many businesses in 2020, so how resilient a program is to leaks or malicious attacks is also hugely important.

To help you decide which option is right for you, we’ve rounded up the best file-sharing apps currently available—with a particular focus on security and safety.

A sleek design and robust security has helped make Dropbox a very popular file-sharing option (Image credit: Dropbox)

1. Dropbox The breakthrough cloud platform is incredibly reliable Free tier: 2GB | Security specialty: 256-bit encryption | Operating systems: iOS, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows VISIT SITE Good selection of price levels Easy to use Expensive Limited storage on free tier

Dropbox was one of the earliest file-sharing platforms to become a household name, and it has had time to hone its offering. Several pricing plans under both its Individual and Business tranches means you can find the right setup to suit your needs. If you’re not entirely sure, they also offer a free 30-day trial.

In terms of security, there are a couple of concerns. Firstly, Dropbox has a huge market share, and so—along with its rivals—is naturally an obvious target for malicious attacks. And secondly, the firm has reserved the right to decrypt any file that is stored on its servers, as well as disclose that information to a third party.

Thankfully, Dropbox has recently beefed up its security measures. At rest, files are protected with 256-bit encryption, and during transfers they are encased in a SSL/TSL tunnel. If you are not looking for a specialist option, but one that is still thoroughly reliable, Dropbox is a solid way to go.

Box can be integrated with third party apps such as Slack and G-Suite (Image credit: Box)

2. Box Less intuitive but possibly more secure than Dropbox Free tier: 10GB | Security specialty: Two-factor authentication | Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows VISIT SITE Rapid uploading Large free storage Confusing design choices

Box has been Dropbox’s biggest rival for some time. Previously, the former was geared towards businesses and the latter SMEs and individuals, but no longer. Both now aim to capture every part of the file-sharing market, and Box’s offering is impressive.

It has four pricing plans to choose from, but its free tier has significantly more space than Dropbox’s. Like its rival, it can be integrated with G-Suite and Slack. It also offers a useful Keysafe feature, allowing admins to easily manage encryption keys.

In terms of usability—often a concern for Box—a recent upgrade improved things, but the platform could be streamlined further as some convoluted aspects remain.

CertainSafe has an odd pricing structure but impressive security features (Image credit: CertainSafe)

3. CertainSafe Security is the number one priority Security specialty: Multi-step passwords | Operating systems: Anything with a browser VISIT SITE 30-day free trial Incredibly secure In-browser app Unattractive design Pricing

CertainSafe’s many security features are its main strength. Upon arrival to the browser app, there are several stages before entry is granted, including personalized user questions and image verification. While its encryption system is very hardy, it means that if you lose your password and security answers, your data is lost too.

This total focus on security does lead to some other downsides. For example, it has a strange pricing system that provides 100GB per user, but if you need more storage you must buy another account. However, for those only looking to transfer worry-free, it’s in the name—CertainSafe will keep your data bubble wrapped.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Microsoft OneDrive The best all-rounder for teams Free tier: 5GB | Security specialty: Individually encrypted files | Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows Great for collaboration Huge functionality App is easy to use Limited syncing capacity Low free storage options

Microsoft OneDrive is packed with features, incredibly usable, and beautifully designed. In some ways it surpasses expectations. Desktop users, for example, are able to access files that they didn’t specifically decide to upload—an incredibly handy feature that shows how much time Microsoft has spent getting OneDrive right.

In terms of security, OneDrive has never been the focus of any concerns or controversy, unlike many of its rivals, which speaks to the software’s reliability. Individual users can also individually encrypt their files locally on a hard drive, adding an additional layer of protection.

Google offers a generous 15GB of space to non-paying users (Image credit: Google)

5. Google Drive Affordable and almost as good as Onedrive Free tier: 15GB | Security specialty: Extensive backup options | Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux Generous free plan Third-party integrations Few password protection options Backup not available on Linux

Google Drive has almost all the functionality that OneDrive offers, but its free plan goes further in providing an impressive 15GB of free storage, which may be plenty for smaller enterprises. And like OneDrive, it allows you to share, create, and edit files with ease.

Google is a huge multinational firm with top-level security capabilities, so your data is in good hands during transfers. However, privacy could be a concern, and they will probably collect some of your online activity for advertising reasons. It is also an oversight that the service offers no password protection options when sharing a file.

iCloud Drive offers an attractive and simple design (Image credit: iCloud)

6. iCloud Drive Apple’s platform has an attractive design and impressive functionality Free tier: 1GB | Security specialty: Keychain passwords | Operating systems: iOS, macOS 5GB free with every Apple device Beautiful design No Android compatibility Limited free plan

iCloud is an attractive file-sharing option, and likely the best fit if you are already deeply integrated in the Apple ecosystem. Although the free tier offers very little space, those with an iPhone, Mac, or iPad are given 5GB for free.

Aside from the 2017 phishing attack, which appears to be a one-off, Apple has steered clear of security problems with iCloud. It should therefore be a safe choice for sharing files easily over iOS and macOS.

Simple, secure file-sending is Send Anywhere’s forte (Image credit: SendAnywhere)

7. Send Anywhere The file-sharer app on a tight budget Free tier: 50GB (transfer only) | Security specialty: QR code scanning | Operating systems: iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, Linux VISIT SITE Easy to use Adverts Files deleted after a period No ongoing file management

Send Anywhere is entirely free and comes with 256-bit encryption as standard, keeping your files safe in transit. Additionally, the maker of the app has insisted that they never look at the contents of any transfer.

Whilst Send Anywhere has ads on its free version, and is mainly designed for sharing and not storing data, it could be the ideal if you are simply looking to send files quickly. Having a smaller user base, it’s also arguably less likely to be targeted by malicious parties.

You can try One Backup for free for 21 days to see if it’s the right fit for your operation (Image credit: SpiderOak)

Like CertainSafe, SpiderOak has massively prioritized security, leading to weaknesses in other areas. The design, whilst handily integrated with SpiderOak’s other products, has few of the additional features some teams may require, such as synced, real-time document editing.

It is also a relatively expensive way to go—after the free 21-day trial, the cheapest tier is $69 for 150GB of space for a year. One benefit, however, is that you can add unlimited devices to a user.

pCloud’s flat fee option can be very cost-effective if utilized long-term (Image credit: pCloud)

pCloud provides a generous 10GB of free storage as standard, and its premium plans are similarly generous. For one-off payments of $229 or $458 you can get 500GB or 2TB respectively, which is fantastic value if you utilize the service long-term.

In terms of security, pCloud is impressive. It covers most bases with 256-bit and TLS/SSL protection, but another layer of encryption is available for $5 per month. Sadly, its editing and collaboration capabilities don’t compare to much of the competition.

WeTransfer has become one the most popular file-sharers in recent years due to its ease-of-use (Image credit: WeTransfer)

10. WeTransfer The perfect platform for lower risk transfers Free tier: 2GB | Security specialty: All uploads encrypted | Operating systems: iOS, Android, Linux VISIT SITE Incredibly simple No registration needed Partial encryption

WeTransfer is a hugely popular filer sharer and for good reason. It’s easy to use and doesn’t require registration. Further, it is secure—all uploads are encrypted, as is the link that is sent to recipients. One caveat is its partial encryption, which means that third parties could theoretically intercept emails and gain access to files, so it’s not ideal for the most sensitive data.

