Roomba robot vacuums and iRobot mops up to $500 off in this epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are here, and robot vacuums are at the top of many shoppers' wishlists. If you’re after a great offer, Roomba has just slashed $500 off some of their popular Roomba robot vacs and iRobot bundles in this epic early deal.

Right now you can save from $150 to $500 off select Roombas and Roomba bundles, making it one of the best robot vacuum Black Friday deals we’ve spotted so far.

was $1,849 now $1,349 @ iRobot Roomba bundle: was $1,849 now $1,349 @ iRobot

The ultimate smart home package, iRobot currently has its Roomba s9+ bundled with its Braava jet m6 and H1 handheld vac on sale for $1,349.97. That's $500 off and one of the best iRobot deals we've ever seen. Both robots won our Editor's Choice award and represent the very best iRobot has to offer.

Other top deals include savings of $400 off the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle and $150 off the Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum if you don’t want to opt for a bundle. What’s more, iRobot are offering free shipping on all their robot vacs, so you’ll save even more cash.

In our Editor’s Choice Awards, the Roomba s9 in particular is one of the best Roombas around, while theBraava jet m6 is one of the best robot mops on the market.