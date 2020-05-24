Memorial Day sale: Amazon Fire TV Stick up to 25% off

As we've all been stuck in our houses, streaming TV has gone way up in popularity. If you've been holding out on purchasing a streaming stick, now may be the time to strike.

For the Memorial Day weekend, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and the Amazon Fire TV Cube are all on sale, as much as 25 percent off, both at Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon Fire TV Stick was $39.99, now $29.99 @ Best Buy This is the least expensive streaming stick available, but its max resolution is 1080p, so it's best for those who want to set it up with a smaller TV. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was $49.99, now $39.99 @ Best Buy The upgraded version, this Amazon Fire TV Stick can stream content in 4K UHD. Plus, it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube was $119, now $99 @ Best Buy The Fire TV Cube can stream content in 4K, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. It has Alexa built in, and comes with an IR extender cable and an Ethernet adapter.View Deal

Both the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K come with remotes with a dedicated Alexa button; press it, and you can summon Amazon's voice assistant to search for shows, actors, and more, as well as control smart home devices, view a feed from Alexa-compatible home security cameras and video doorbells, look up the weather and news, and much more.

The Amazon Fire TV Cube, which we think is one of the best streaming devices overall, has Alexa built right into the device, though you can also summon the assistant through the included remote.

Be sure to check out all of our Memorial Day sales on TVs, patio furniture, appliances, and more.