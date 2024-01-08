The Samsung S95D OLED TV makes its bid for best TV of 2024 with compelling glare-free technology. Here are our first impressions, plus what we know about price and availability.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV is Samsung’s top OLED offering of the year, and if it’s anything like last year’s Samsung S95C OLED TV, we have plenty of reasons to look forward to the latest-gen version hitting the market in the coming months. A handful of improvements to the Samsung S95D OLED TV aim to make one of the best TVs even better: we got to see some of them in action at CES 2024.

The biggest improvement the Samsung S95D OLED TV has to offer is what Samsung calls OLED Glare Free Technology, which basically means the set has more of a matte finish that stands up to harsh ambient lightning conditions. We got to see it side by side with a so-called conventional OLED. Spoiler alert — OLED Glare Free Technology makes a significant difference.

There are other new features baked into Tizen OS, including Samsung's fair share of AI-powered tools that look to make the TV-watching experience more personalized than ever.

Here's everything else you need to know about the Samsung S95D OLED TV based on our hands-on impressions.

The Samsung S95D OLED TV price and release date will be announced later this year. Typically, Samsung shares the availability and cost of its annual TV lineups during the early spring, so we can make some educated guesses based on precedent. In 2023, Samsung revealed its TV prices the first week of April, and the 65-inch S95C OLED debuted at $3,299.

We expect the S95D to fall in a similar price, and it even comes in the same three sizes as the S95C: 55-, 65- and 77-inches. That said the S90D, an OLED TV model that's a step down, comes in greater size options.

Samsung S95D OLED TV: Design

(Image credit: Future)

Build-wise, the S95D is a familiar looking OLED TV. It's pretty identical to last year's model, right down to the thin 11-millimeter frame and Samsung’s One Connect box on the back for convenient cable management. All in all, the Samsung S95D looks as sleek as any premium OLED TV on the market.

Samsung says the 4K 144Hz panel Is the first OLED with Glare-Free technology. That sounds like a bold claim, but keep in mind that Samsung has a track record with anti-reflective technology from its success with The Frame TV. Compared to a "conventional OLED" Samsung had setup next to the S95D, I could clearly see a difference, especially for off-angle viewing. Plus, on the CES show floor, the picture looked sharp and vibrant even through the room was way brighter than the ideal dark room for movie watching.

Samsung S95D OLED TV: Features

(Image credit: Future)

We didn’t have the opportunity to test audio during CES, so that is something we’ll analyze more later this year when the Samsung S95D OLED TV arrives. But in terms of features, the set gets Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound, which promotes positional audio, and Q-Symphony —basically just the branded name for the TV’s built-in speakers and a compatible soundbar working together to create a stellar soundscape. There is also a new feature called Active Voice Amplifier Pro, that does pretty much what the name suggests.

On the software side, Samsung’s Tizen platform is getting one of the bigger upgrades we’ve seen in a few years. Noteworthy changes/additions are Audio Subtitles with a focus on accessibility, a new Home UX for SmartHub making the TV the center of your smart home, and a new platform called Daily Plus that looks to unite some of Samsung's many services.

There’s some AI-based features, too, such as the AI Customization Mode coming to all all Samsung OLED TVs and Neo QLED TVs for this year. It uses your personal viewing preferences to automatically adapt whatever you’re watching to suit said preferences.

Samsung S95D OLED TV: Outlook

Samsung's S95D OLED TV seems to move the needle with its anti-glare properties, introducing an alternative to the shiny OLED screens that actually looks better for use in environments with ambient light. Whether it ends up being one of the best OLED TVs of the year — if not the best — remains to be seen for when we get it on our testing bench.