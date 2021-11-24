Trending

Black Friday sale — Password manager LastPass is 25% off

By

Our top-rated password manager is offering a hefty discount

LastPass, our top choice among the best password managers, is offering big discounts on all new subscriptions.

Through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), LastPass is taking 25% off its Premium, Families and Enterprise plans for new customers. You'll pay $27 for the first year of a Premium subscription, $36 for the first year of a Families subscription and $54 for the first year of an Enterprise subscription, saving $9, $12 and $18, respectively.

LastPass 1-year subscription: was $36 now just $27 @ LastPass

Our top choice among password managers is knocking 25% off its paid subscriptions for Black Friday. After the discount, you'll pay just $27 for a 1-year subscription. 

LastPass' free tier now limits you to just mobile devices or just computers, but not both. Yet the premium plan is still inexpensive, and gives you unlimited device syncing plus dark-web monitoring, online file storage and support for physical 2FA security keys.

Thanks to its browser-based interface, LastPass works with every major platform: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux and Chrome OS. It supports biometric face and fingerprint readers on most of these platforms as well, and will generate strong, unique passwords for you right in the browser extension. It even monitors the "dark web" for unauthorized use of your personal data.

Despite the free tier no longer being what it once was, LastPass is still our favorite password manager. At $27 for the first year, this is a deal too good to pass up.

Paul Wagenseil
Paul Wagenseil is a senior editor at Tom's Guide focused on security and privacy. He has also been a dishwasher, fry cook, long-haul driver, code monkey and video editor. He's been rooting around in the information-security space for more than 15 years at FoxNews.com, SecurityNewsDaily, TechNewsDaily and Tom's Guide, has presented talks at the ShmooCon, DerbyCon and BSides Las Vegas hacker conferences, shown up in random TV news spots and even moderated a panel discussion at the CEDIA home-technology conference. You can follow his rants on Twitter at @snd_wagenseil.