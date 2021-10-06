Robot vacuum Black Friday deals — early sales and what to expect

If you need a break from the house chores, a robot vacuum can do all the work for you. With robot vacuum Black Friday deals fast approaching, you’re bound to pick up a great robot vacuum and make a huge saving.

Robot vacuums can be a valuable appliance, saving you time doing cleaning — without you breaking a sweat. But with so many types available on the market, it can be tricky to find a great deal.

Luckily, we’ve spotted some early robot vacuum Black Friday deals ahead of the holiday season. So whether you need a mop and vacuum all-in-one, multi-surface cleaner or a self emptying robot vacuum (handy!), you can find the right one to suit your needs in the Black Friday 2021 sales. In the meantime, check out more Black Friday deals here and grab some bargains.

Early robot vacuum Black Friday deals — best sales now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $349 now $134 @ Walmart

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this Shark ION deal takes a generous $215 off. It comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance, and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. The SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.View Deal

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550): was $1,059 now $808 @ Amazon

If you’re after a more premium, self-emptying robot vacuum this iRobot i7 is a great offer. With a powerful pickup and performance, ideal for Not only does it have Smart Mapping to know the layout of your home, but it empties itself out after use. What’s more, the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal allows the i7 to empty itself for up to 60 days - do you don’t have to! It also comes with a virtual wall barrier that is compatible with Roomba 600/700/800/900 Series. View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT T8+: was $749 now $599 @ Best Buy

For those after a great vacuum and mop robot combo, save $150 with this Ecovacs offer. With an integrated sweeping and mopping feature, it comes with a 240ml water tank and OZMO system for precise mopping control. It also has an advanced TrueMapping technology to learn the layout of your home. This is certainly value for money.View Deal

Robot vacuum Black Friday deals — what to expect in 2021

Last year, there were some pretty decent deals around for robot vacuums. The popular iRobot Roomba i7, had up to $350 off the retail price, while the Roborock E4 2000Pa vacuum and mop had a saving of $100 on Amazon. Shark also had deals with up to $125 off the Shark IQ RV1000 Wi-Fi robot vacuum and Roborock S4 had up to £100 off their popular robot vac and mop.

We predict that there will be more similar deals for the iRobot Roomba i7 and Roborock S4 Max robot vacuums this Black Friday. It’s worth noting that Amazon have dropped their prices for the iRobot Roomba i7 in previous months, so keep a lookout for a bargain. In any case, you’ll have your home spotless in no time with this year's robot vacuum Black Friday deals.