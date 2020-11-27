Black Friday gaming deals: Razer mice, keyboards and headsets up to 50% off

Razer has been almost synonymous with “gaming gear” for decades, so when you can find Black Friday deals on Razer products, they’re always worth checking out. This year, Razer is offering steep discounts on some of its very best peripherals, including the Razer BlackWidow Elite keyboard for $85 — a 50% discount.
If you don’t need a keyboard, Razer has also put a variety of mice and headsets on sale, including the perennially popular Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse for $50. Whether you need a hybrid productivity/gaming keyboard or an inexpensive headset for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X, there’s a Razer gadget that should fit the bill.
- See the best gaming laptop Black Friday deals
- Also check out the best Black Friday PC gaming deals
Razer Basilisk X: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The Razer Basilisk X is already one of the cheapest name-brand wireless gaming mice you can get, and now it’s even cheaper. This thoroughly competent peripheral features a comfortable design with a thumb rest and textured grips, as well as excellent in-game performance. The battery also lasts quite a while.
Razer DeathAdder V2: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
The DeathAdder has been one of the most popular gaming mice in the world for more than a decade, and it’s easy to see why. The Razer DeathAdder V2 combines a comfortable design with excellent in-game performance, programmable buttons and RGB lighting. An improved sensor and better gliding feet make the V2 the best DeathAdder yet.
Razer BlackWidow Elite: was $169 now $84 @ Amazon
Good mechanical keyboards are often expensive, and the Razer BlackWidow Elite is no exception. But at 50% off, this keyboard is a great bargain, combining high-quality Razer key switches with a full suite of RGB lighting and a handy media control bar. You even get a comfortable wrist rest that attaches with ease.View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL: was $89 now $58 @ Amazon
For a peripheral that combines productivity and gaming, look no further than the Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL. This tenkeyless peripheral features a tasteful, minimalist design with plain white backlighting and no extraneous features. Equally at home in an office or a gaming nook, the BlackWidow Lite TKL is inexpensive and efficient.View Deal
Razer Kraken X: was $49 now $32 @ Amazon
As budget gaming headsets go, the Razer Kraken X is one of the better ones. Featuring a slim, comfortable design and a versatile 3.5 mm audio connection, the Kraken X works well with PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch in handheld mode and PC. The audio quality is decent, and setup couldn’t be easier.
Razer Hammerhead Wireless: was $99 now $67 @ Amazon
The Razer Hammerhead Wireless is Razer’s answer to true wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods. With a sleek design, simple Bluetooth pairing and excellent sound quality, the Hammerhead Wireless is an excellent accessory for both mobile gaming and music applications. They won’t pair with game consoles, but PC, mobile and streaming players are all fair game.View Deal
