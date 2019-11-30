Best Beats Black Friday Sales and Deals

UPDATE: Check out the best headphones deals for the latest sales.

Black Friday deals have been running all day and Beats headphones are in high demand, whether it's as gifts for others or something special for yourself. We're bringing you the best Beats Black Friday deals that are still live, as well as a preview of the Cyber Monday deals you can expect next week.

Beats makes a wide variety of headphones and we're seeing discounts on all models. For instance, the premium Beats Studio3 were on sale for $199 earlier in the month. (They normally sell for $349). Likewise, the Powerbeats Pro dropped to $199 a few weeks ago. (They normally sell for $249).

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart generally offer the best Beats Black Friday deals. The entire team at Tom's Guide is actively tracking the cheapest Beats deals and we're collecting them all in one spot below. Not sure which Beats headphones are right for you? Make sure to check out our best Beats headphones guide for our favorite wired and wireless models.

Beats Black Friday Deals You Can Get Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199

The Studio3 offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling do a decent job of blocking outside noise. They're $150 off and one of the best Beats Black Friday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $219

The Beats Solo3 headphones give you booming sound and up to 40 hours of battery life. At $219, they're $80 cheaper and 27% off their regular price. View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones: was $59 now $49

The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $39. View Deal

Beats Black Friday deals to watch out for

Beats has plenty of headphone options to choose from, including noise-cancelling headphones , truly wireless earbuds , Lightning earphones and Bluetooth speakers . Many of these products have been significantly discounted in the past, so we're anticipating similar price cuts for Black Friday 2019.

The $250 Beats Powerbeats Pro — a hot seller that was $50 off during back-to-school season — is at the top of many holiday lists. And with three new colors recently launched — Ivory, Moss and Navy — that price may slightly decrease to the tune of an extra $20 to $30 off.

Beats Studio3 Wireless (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Those looking for over-ear Beats headphones will see huge discounts on the Studio3 Wireless and Solo3 Wireless, as happened last year. Kohl's and Walmart sold the Studio3 Wireless for $279.99, down from $349.99, whereas Amazon and Target offered the Solo3 Wireless for as low as $179.99. Both models sold out quickly.

Fan favorites like the Powerbeats3 Wireless should see a price drop and will probably sell out fast, too. Last year, Best Buy sold the wireless sports earphones for under $100, while Walmart has them listed at $150; the full retail price is $199.99. Shoppers looking for an affordable stocking stuffer should keep the BeatsX on their radar, as the wireless earphones tend to drop in price every holiday season, going for about $75.

MORE: Best Headphones 2019

Then, there is the Beats Pill+. We've seen the portable wireless speaker on sale for $50 (Meijer) to $100 (Amazon) off on all colors (White, Black and Red) during previous Black Friday periods. That will likely stay the same. You might also stumble upon some bundle deals that get you the Pill+ packaged with a pair of Beats headphones for a fantastic price or packaged with a free gift card (denominations may vary) from select retailers.