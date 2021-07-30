Best refrigerator sales and deals in August 2021

Refrigerator sales are easy to find during major holidays. However, August has no major retail holidays, which makes finding refrigerator sales slightly trickier. This is especially true if you're looking for deals on the best refrigerators or a connected smart refrigerator.

Fortunately, we're here to help. We're rounding up the best refrigerator sales from retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, and more. Whether you're looking for the best model for your money or a cheap refrigerator that will last you years, here are the best refrigerator sales you can get right now.

Today's best refrigerator sales

Danby Compact Refrigerator: was $343 now $309 @ Overstock

The top-mount compact refrigerator by Danby is perfect for small apartments, home bars, and cottages. The stainless steel dual-door fridge comes equipped with one full-width freezer section and a large fridge section. It offers 4.2 cu. ft. of space for storage. It's one of the best refrigerator sales for those with limited kitchen space. View Deal

Whirlpool Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $549 now $494 @ Home Depot

If you're looking for a value-based, space-saving fridge, the buck stops at this Whirlpool fridge. It features 11.6 cu. ft. total capacity, which includes 3 cu. ft. freezer capacity. The unit's wall-to-wall frameless glass shelves offer greater storage flexibility and you can also free up shelf space with its gallon door bin. It's one of the best cheap refrigerator sales right now. View Deal

Nostalgia Mini Refrigerator: was $49 now $40 @ Amazon

The Nostalgia Mini Refrigerator is a retro style personal fridge suitable for storing lunch, water, beer, wine, baby bottles, soup, and more. A built-in handle lets you take it on go. It holds up to six cans maximum. View Deal

Frigidaire Top Freezer Refrigerator: was $619 now $557 @ Home Depot

Available in black, brushed steel, or white, the Frigidaire fridge is on sale for just $557. The fridge's adjustable glass shelving helps you create more space for taller items. It features 10.2 cu. ft. total capacity, which includes 2.7 cu. ft. freezer capacity.View Deal

Frigidaire Top Freezer Fridge: was $669 now $602 @ Lowe's

This no-frills fridge offers a full-width freezer shelf that gives you more usable space to organize and store more food. It offers 14.1 cu. ft. capacity plus 3.9 cu. ft. freezer capacity. It's $67 off for a limited time only. View Deal

GE Profile French Door Refrigerator: was $3,199 now $2,878 @ Home Depot

Editor's Choice deal: The GE Profile French Door Fridge (PFE28KYNFS) is the best overall fridge we've tested. It has a full width shelf with temperature control; at the coldest setting it will keep meat fresh longer and on the warmer one it's ideal for stashing party trays or a cake when you’re entertaining. We also like that it has an advanced water filtration system that reduces trace pharmaceuticals from water and ice. It offers 18.66 cu. ft. capacity and 9.7 cu. ft. freezer capacity. View Deal