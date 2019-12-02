Best Beats Cyber Monday deals in 2019

The Beats Cyber Monday deals right now include pretty much everything in the company's lineup, from wireless and wired on-ear headphones to wireless earbuds. So whether you're treating yourself or someone special this season to a new pair of stylish Beats headphones, now's a great time to buy.

We're sorting through the best Cyber Monday deals that you can get right now to bring you the best ones. Big retailers are currently offering the best Cyber Monday deals on Beats headphones. You'll want to take advantage of these cheap headphone deals that we're rounding up to not only save you money, but also time.

Here are the best Beats Cyber Monday deals available on everything from the Studio3 to the Powerbeats Pro.

Beats Studio3 Wireless: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio3 offer a comfortable fit, 20 hours of battery life, and easy pairing with iOS devices. They also offer decent active noise cancelling. Now $150 off, it's one of the best Beats Black Friday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Beats Studio3 NBA Collection: was $349 now $279 @ Best Buy

The Limited Edition Beats Studio3 NBA Collection wireless headphones are powered by Apple's W1 chip for seamless iOS device pairing. They offer decent noise isolation and up to 22 hours of battery life.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo3 headphones give you booming sound and up to 40 hours of battery life. At $199, they're 50% off, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals for wireless headphones.View Deal

Beats urBeats3 Earphones: was $59 now $29.99 @ Target

The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with the Lightning Connector cable for $29.99, which is $30 off. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: was $249.99 now $199 @ Best Buy

If easy set up, long battery life, and balanced sound are priority, the Powerbeats Pro are for you. Get them now for $50 off for Cyber Monday. View Deal

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: was $199.99 now $89.99 @ Best Buy

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless earphone offer a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Grab them now for $1100 of its regular price.



