The best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases are an inexpensive, but essential accessory for keeping your phone protected from life's everyday mishaps. Even though the Galaxy S22 has Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an Armor Aluminum frame, you’ll still want a case to keep it looking nice and new.

With the right case, you can ensure your new smartphone is free of the oils deposited from your fingers, smudges, prints, and other similar blemishes, at least for a while. And if you plan on upgrading in the near future, you can be sure your phone is trade-in ready, especially when paired with a screen protector.

Here's the best Samsung Galaxy S22 cases available. And if you're looking to protect Samsung's biggest flagship, check out our roundup of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.

(Image credit: Incipio)

The Incipio Grip for Samsung Galaxy S22 is built to keep your phone securely in-hand. With multidirectional grips, it's meant to help deter slippage, and "Impact Struts" help give this model better drop protection — up to 14 feet. It includes a raised-edge bezel to keep cracks and scratches from creeping onto your screen or camera lenses, and it's made from recyclable materials to ensure you're doing your part to help the environment.

The Incipio Grip also has an antimicrobial coating, because we know where you bring your phone. And if you decide you want to use wireless charging to juice your phone back up, this case is compatible with that, too. Pick one up in Black, Midnight Navy or Red.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover with Strap Specifications Colors: Navy/orange, white/lime green Supports wireless charging: If strap removed Weight: 1.95 ounces Today's best Samsung Galaxy S22 Silicone Cover with Strap deals No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Strap helps hold phone in hand + Colorful designs Reasons to avoid - Strap should be removed for wireless charging

Need something unique yet reliable? Samsung has your back with the Silicone Cover with Strap. The silicone case is soft yet protective, and the strap kicks things up a notch with its neon colorways. Choose from a navy case with a neon orange strap or a white case with a lime green strap. It's a great option if you tend to hold your phone for a while at a time, or maybe you just want something that stands out a bit more.

You can even use this case with a wireless charger, though Samsung recommends removing the strap, which can be a bother. Samsung is planning to release multiple straps that you can swap out as you see fit. There are plenty of new designs coming down the road, but these colors should get you started for now.

(Image credit: Caseology)

3. Caseology Samsung Galaxy S22 Parallax Protective Case Specifications Colors: Burgundy, Pink, Black, Green Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 2.11 ounces Today's best Caseology Samsung Galaxy S22 Parallax Protective Case deals £13.99 View £13.99 View £13.99 View Show More Deals Reasons to buy + Drop-tested from 48 inches + Interesting design + Inexpensive Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Caseology has consistently produced some of the more protective cases over the past few years, with its Parallax option one of the leaders of the pack. It comes emblazoned with a striking 3D Hexa Cube design for better grip, as well as a built-in textured TPU grip on both sides. This Galaxy S22 case also features certified military grade protection and wireless charging compatibility, so you're covered even if it does happen to slip out of your hand. Choose from Midnight Green, Burgundy, Indi Pink and Matte Black.

(Image credit: Under Armor)

4. Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications Colors: Black, carbon fiber, crimson, Kevlar black, blue Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 1.4 ounces Today's best Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 deals £46.27 View £46.27 View £46.27 View Show More Deals Reasons to buy + 20-foot drop protection + Supports wireless charging Reasons to avoid - Polarizing design

Take protecting your phone to the next level with the UAG Monarch. This Galaxy S22 case is rated for 20-foot drops, with sturdy 5-layer construction to ensure your device is kept safe, even when it clatters down to the floor without your knowledge. It's as rugged as can be, with an "extreme" aesthetic that undoubtedly won't be for everyone, but it does offer protection that's light as a feather in the form of a lightweight case with tactile buttons that you can still use with a wireless charger if you so choose. There are multiple hues available as well, so you can select from Black, Carbon Fiber, Crimson, Kevlar Black, and Mallard — whichever best fits your personality.

(Image credit: Spigen)

5. Spigen Liquid Crystal Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Specifications Colors: Clear Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 1.1 ounces Today's best Spigen Liquid Crystal Samsung Galaxy S22 Case deals £14.99 View £17.99 View No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Clear case lets you see S22's back + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Not as much drop protection as other cases

Sometimes, you want a phone case that looks and feels like nothing's there. Spigen's Liquid Crystal case is excellent for providing just that as well as undeniable protection at an incredibly low price. This lightweight Galaxy S22 case is slim and pliable, crafted with anti-slip TPU to ensure your phone is encased in a tough material that's still easy to grip. The Liquid Crystal case features raised bezels to protect your screen and cameras from scratches and smudges, and goes the extra mile, remaining clear as long as it can before succumbing to the yellowing that many clear cases deal with. With this type of lightweight protection, you can buy multiples of the case in the event you need a quick replacement.

(Image credit: Supcase)

6. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Samsung Galaxy S22 Case Specifications Colors: Black, green, red, blue, violet Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 3.84 ounces Today's best SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Samsung Galaxy S22 deals £21.99 View £21.99 View £21.99 View Show More Deals Reasons to buy + Built-in kickstand + Detachable belt clip + 20-foot drop protection Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Heavy

Supcase's Unicorn Beetle Pro series doesn't mess around when it comes to keeping your phone safe. This rugged set of armor — so to speak — for your phone looks like it can withstand anything. That's probably because it can. This Samsung Galaxy S22 case is rated for protection against 20-foot drops and comes packing a dust flap to keep your USB-C port safe. Your phone has nothing to fear with this thick, metallic casing that looks like something straight out of Halo. The case includes a special pop-out stand you can use to prop your phone up and watch your favorite shows. There's also a built-in rotatable belt clip to help you keep your phone close. Choose from Guldan, Black, Ruddy, Tilt or Violet colors.

(Image credit: Otterbox)

7. Otterbox Galaxy S22 Defender Series Pro Case Specifications Colors: Black, blue, purple Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 5.6 ounces Today's best Otterbox Galaxy S22 Defender Series Pro Case deals £55.67 View £55.68 View Reasons to buy + Drop protection + Antimicrobial coating + Included holster/belt clip Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Heavy

Otterbox's rugged Galaxy S22 Defender Series Pro Case is just as stalwart as ever. This is the protective Galaxy S22 case your phone deserves, especially if you're concerned about possible bacterial growth. Its DROP+ tech can help withstand four times as many drops as the military standard, and the case is infused with a silver-based additive that blocks microbial growth.

The Defender Series Pro Case features raised edges to protect your screen and camera, with port covers to block dirt, dust and lint. Best of all, it comes with a holster that can act as both a belt clip or kickstand so you can enjoy your media on the go. It's also great for environmentally conscious users, as it's made with 50% recycled plastic. Choose from Black, Fort Blue or Happy Purple.

(Image credit: Ghostek)

8. Ghostek COVERT Clear Galaxy S22 Case Specifications Colors: Blue, clear, pink, purple, red, smoke, teal Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: 1 ounce Today's best Ghostek COVERT Clear Galaxy S22 Case deals £14.98 View £14.98 View £14.98 View Reasons to buy + Clear back shows off phone + 8-foot drop protection +

Reasons to avoid - Empty List

Another clear case that can handle just about anything you throw at it, the Ghostek Covert for Galaxy S22 is quite unique. It's not completely clear, so if that's what you're looking for a Spigen case might be more your speed. But it does come with silicone shock absorbers to add resistance to its corners and special hues to keep things interesting.

The gel-like design of the shock absorbers will give your Galaxy S22 some extra oomph in the aesthetic department, while the wireless charging support and reverse powershare charging options help make this clear-ish case a no-brainer for anyone looking to make the most out of their new phone. Choose from Clear, Blue, Pink, Purple, Red, Smoke and Teal.

(Image credit: Pelican)

9. Pelican Voyager Clear Galaxy S22 Case Specifications Colors: Clear Supports wireless charging: Yes Weight: TODAY'S BEST DEALS $60 at Pelican Reasons to buy + 18-foot drop protection + Lets you see phone's color + Included holster/kickstand Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to other cases

Clear cases that are as rugged as the Pelican Voyager are few and far between. This is a particularly thin and sturdy Galaxy S22 case that offers four-layer protection against cracks, breaks and additional types of damage. What's more, it features grippy sides to make sure it remains in your hand if you're using it. With an additional holster that includes a swiveling belt clip and kickstand and wireless charging compatibility, this is the clear case for folks who also want versatility beyond a clear window into their new Galaxy S22's coloring.

(Image credit: Smartish)

10. Smartish Wallet Slayer Galaxy S22 Case Specifications Colors: Multiple designs Wireless charging supported: Yes Weight: 2.1 ounces Today's best Smartish Wallet Slayer Galaxy S22 Case deals No price information Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Multiple fun designs + Holder for credit cards/cash Reasons to avoid - Thicker than other cases

The Smartish Galaxy S22 case is a lot different-looking than the others we've selected, and for good reason. It's much more than a case. It's also an inventive wallet that you can store your most important cards. Inside its ultra light exterior is an indent where you can store three cards as well as cash. The built-in spring helps ensure your cards are snug, so they don't fall out when you go to pay.

The case itself comes with high-grip textured sides, though its thin and durable construction ensures the Smartish is both comfortable to hold while protecting your screen and camera. It's also compatible with wireless charging, so you can drop it and go, even with your cards inside. Choose from Chef's Special, Black Tie Affair, Flavor of the Month, Freshly Baked and custom case options.

How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy S22 case for you

If you want to find the best Samsung Galaxy S22 case out there for you, you’ll have to make a few decisions in terms of what’s most important. For instance, are you more concerned about showing off your phone’s natural beauty, or are you looking to keep it as tightly protected as is humanly possible? If you’re worried more about the aesthetics of it all, you can opt for cases that offer more color options or attractive designs. If you just want to keep your phone safe, you can choose a case that takes care to protect corners and bezels, and go from there. It’s up to you which direction to go in.

And of course, it’s important to remember that you can’t always judge a case’s effectiveness or functionality by its price. You may be able to get away with purchasing a cheaper Galaxy S22 case that still does everything you’re looking for, or you might want to spend more money on a case that doesn’t do it all, but does one thing very well. Be sure to do your research to find the right case that works best for you.

Also, be sure you’re not confusing the Galaxy S22 with, say, the Galaxy S22+, as these cases will be quite different in terms of size – and you don’t want to waste your money.