Quick! One of Samsung’s best OLED TVs is a $700 off in Amazon’s holiday sale — lowest price ever

Want to upgrade your entertainment center for the holidays? Now’s your chance to do so with one of the best TVs we’ve tested, and you’ll want to hurry before it sells out.

Right now, the Samsung 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,497 at Amazon. This is a huge $700 discount, and it’s now hit its lowest price ever. Granted, this model is a year old, but it’s still a fantastic TV and it’s a steal at this price.

It’s rare that we give out a perfect score, but we did in our Samsung S95C OLED TV review. This TV was an all-around improvement over previous models, delivering incredible picture performance and brilliant brightness. There are a few small flaws to take into account, but overall they don’t diminish the experience of this awesome display.

In our tests, the S95C hit an impressive brightness score of almost 1,370 nits, and got a great Delta-E score of 1.4, meaning it produces very accurate colors. Everything we watched on this screen looked fantastic, from fast motion to super-dark shadows.

While the S95C’s audio won’t wow you, we found it to be alright. If you choose to add one of the best soundbars, you’ll get access to the Q-Symphony feature that uses the soundbar and the TV’s built-in speakers in tandem for even stronger sound.

We also love the S95C’s Samsung One Connect box. This houses some of the TV’s components externally, meaning the S95C has a super sleek profile and will sit flush with the wall. You can stick the One Connect box on your TV stand and you’ll get more convenient access to its HDMI ports if you’re constantly swapping out game consoles and other accessories.

It’s worth noting that this model has been replaced by the newer Samsung S95D OLED TV. There are some significant improvements to be found on the newer model, as it has an even brighter display and an anti-glare filter to make it more visible. However, the S95D is significantly more expensive, so if you don’t mind missing out on these features, you can save a bunch of money.

