Prime Day TV deal alert! LG’s amazing C3 OLED just hit lowest price ever

Last year’s LG C3 OLED TV still remains one of the best TVs you can buy, supporting a wide swath of features that make it the ideal choice for your home entertainment upgrade. And it just got even better thanks to Prime Day deals.

Right now you can get the LG C3 OLED TV for just $1,396 at Amazon. That's a 13% discount the base price and over $1,000 off the original $2,599 price.

Built on a WOLED design with LG's webOS as its main interface, the LG C3 features a stellar display that brings ample HDR and gaming features to the forefront. It's got a 120Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision support and comes equipped with a handy game bar for superior control over all of your varied gaming exploits.

Despite debuting last year, the LG C3 OLED is still a remarkable pick and one of the best OLED TVs on the block. Not only is it built on a super slim design, but its slim bezels mean the C3 will look chic when stationed on your wall.

In our LG C3 OLED review, we highlighted the superb picture quality, improved smart interface and and top-notch gaming features and performance.

As one of the best performers in all things gaming, the C3 OLED proves a stellar combo with either a PS5 or Xbox Series X thanks to its four HDMI 2.1 inputs. A low input latency is also nice to see, especially with support for both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for superior gaming internals.

Beyond that, HDR support is also a plus. This includes Dolby Vision for the best color and brightness in all of your varied entertainment. However, we called the sound average, so you might want to grab a soundbar.

While you might typically want to go with either Google TV or Roku, LG's webOS still proves just as rewarding an interface as the rest of them. LG also is one of the few TV manufacturers with a magic remote, which lets you point and click on apps and games, making it super easy for you to pick out content.

With webOS, you are also granted access to a wide swath of free channels, which means you'll have more than enough entertainment to consume. The a9 AI processor the LG C3 OLED enjoys also makes upscaling a breeze and will keep content looking stunning with powerful AI-assisted picture and contrast enhancements.

