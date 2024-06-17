Win! This powerful mini PC is $150 off right now

When it comes to mini PCs, Geekom makes some of the most powerful and compact workhorses we've tested. While Prime Day is still a few weeks out, Geekom is currently running a massive flash sale ahead of Amazon's event.

For a limited time, you can get the Geekom XT12 Pro for just $549 at Geekom via coupon code "XT12STAL". That's $150 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this mini PC.

Geekom XT12 Pro: was $699 now $549 @ GeekOM

The Geekom XT12 Pro is a mini PC that punches way above its weight. It packs a Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can simultaneously support up to four 4K screens. Use coupon code "XT12STAL" at checkout to drop its price to $549.

Geekom XT12 Pro: was £799 now £549 @ GeekOM

UK readers! The Geekom XT12 Pro is also on sale at Geekom's UK website. It packs the same hardware and features and it's selling for £549.

The XT12 Pro has a lot going for it. Under the hood, you'll find a Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features two USB 4 ports, two HDMI ports, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition, it can simultaneously support up to four 4K screens.

We haven't tested this model, but Geekom has won our Editor's Choice award in the past and we're certain this powerful machine won't disappoint. Note: This mini PC comes with Windows 11 Pro.