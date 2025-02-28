Score! This 55-inch 4K Roku TV just crashed to $598 on Amazon and is selling out fast

You don't always have to wait for a major retail holiday to score awesome TV deals. For example, right now Amazon is offering a premium TV at a not-so-premium price.

That's right, you can grab the Roku Pro Series 55-inch 4K TV for just $598 at Amazon. As far as 4K TVs go, that's one spicy deal, especially when it'd usually cost you $899. While it's not quite a contender for the best TVs of 2025, if you're in the market for smart 4K on a budget, this Roku is sure to impress. But hurry, Amazon is calling this a "limited time deal" and that means we're not sure how long this price will last — but it won't be forever.

For us, the Roku Pro Series is a solid three-and-a-half star set — and we said as much in our extensive review. Sure, there are competitors on the market that come up a little cheaper, but they also lack some of Roku's impressive features. Plus, with the 55-inch down to just $598 at Amazon right now, it truly is great performance on a budget.

Thousands of Mini-LEDs provide the backlighting to a rich, colorful QLED screen, integrated Dolby Vision IQ and Roku Smart Picture Max are just some of the features you'll receive. And while gamers aren't quite getting the 144Hz refresh rate enjoyed by other models, you'll still get a fast 120Hz, as well as automatic game mode with Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM and VRR support.

If this wasn't an enticing enough offer, how about a smart remote that you don't even have to touch to get your TV to do what you want? With hands-free voice controls and backlit buttons, you can safely sink into your couch cushions for a long, undisturbed viewing session.

For the full review, our expert tester said: "While I love the color and HDR performance presented by the Roku Pro Series, I fear the only real reason to buy is if you're in-love with the Roku ecosystem, excited for its new remote, and want to get relatively good gaming performance for less than $1000."

Well, how about less than $600? While the offer is an impressive one, we don't know how long it'll stick around, so if you want to get serious about securing a budget 4K TV — hurry!