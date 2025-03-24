Wayfair's spring sale knocks up to 80% off patio furniture — 11 outdoor deals I'd shop for my home
Spruce up your outdoor space without breaking the bank
Spring has sprung at Wayfair! The retailer that specializes in stylish home decor and functional furniture is currently hosting a seasonal sale with up to 80% off its patio and garden section. So, if you're looking to spruce up your outdoor spaces for spring, Wayfair can help you do it for less.
Whether you're in the market for some new lounge chairs to place by the pool or a fire pit to warm up your patio, Wayfair has tons of deals on outdoor furniture, lighting, gardening essentials and more. We don't know exactly how long these discounts will last, so we recommend jumping on them ASAP.
Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals from Wayfair's spring sale. For more ways to save, check out our live coverage of the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Wayfair Outdoor Deals
One of the best solar string lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $48 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch, or even interior spaces.
The Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces — like a balcony — or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.
Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug—even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 78% off and the larger 9'x'12' upgrade is 67% off.
Adirondack chairs can be pricey (we’re talking upwards of $500). But this set of weather-resistant chairs is now under $200. The seats can endure hot fire pits and resist fading in the sun, so they should last for many seasons to come, no matter if they take up permanent residence on your porch, deck, or patio. Plus, their sturdy frame can support up to 450 pounds.
If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.
At 47% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.
Real Flame products are up to 40% off across the site at Wayfair, but this fire pit is our top pick. Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.
From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors this spring. You'll love cozying up to the portable fire pit that includes a spark screen, log poker, log grate and vinyl storage cover.
You'll want to lay by the pool all spring and summer long when relaxing in these lounge chairs! Crafted with a metal frame and wrapped in resin wicker, the chairs have an adjustable back that let you recline to a position you find most comfortable. They're also also weather- and UV-resistant.
Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar featuring six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with the set that includes one loveseat, two armchairs and a coffee table. Made of a solid steel and resin rattan, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. Its also resistant to water and corrosion. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers. All the pieces in this set can be arranged in various ways according to your different needs.
