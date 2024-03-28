Visible's best plan just got better with a free upgrade Verizon doesn't offer

Verizon-owned Visible is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. We especially like the service for its affordable unlimited data plans. Visible is now sweetening its plan with new perks for Visible Plus members.

For $45/month at Visible, Visible Plus members get Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. You also get $10/month off on Verizon Home Internet and the latest perks include faster mobile hotspot speeds (up to 10Mbps) and smartwatch data/service. By comparison, most major carriers charge an extra fee for smartwatch data/service.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The service debuted in 2018 and includes two plans — Visible and Visible Plus. The former costs $25/month and includes unlimited data, talk, and text on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks. You also get unlimited use of your phone as a WiFi connection and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile, Visible Plus costs $45/month and adds faster speeds via Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. You also get $10/month off on Verizon Home Internet and the latest perk includes smartwatch data/service. You also get unlimited use of your phone as a WiFi connection at twice the speed of the base Visible plan and calling to 30+ countries with unlimited texting to 200+.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.