Verizon FiOS is offering Netflix and Max free for a year — here’s how to get it

January is coming to an end and a new Netflix price hike just went into effect. However, Verizon is making it slightly easier to dodge the Netflix price hike.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon FiOS 1 Gig for $64.99/month. Plus, you'll get Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads for free for your first 12 months. Afterwards, you'll pay just $10/month for the bundle. That's one of the best FiOS deals I've seen. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

Free Netflix & Max Verizon FiOS 1 Gig: $64/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its FiOS 1 Gig plan for $64.99/month (was $99.99/month). Plus, you'll get Netflix Standard with Ads and Max with Ads for free for your first 12 months. That's one of the best deals we've seen from FiOS. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees. Verizon's $99 setup charge is also waived when you purchase online.

Verizon's FiOS plans are on sale right now with prices from $34.99/month for 300 Mbps speeds. However, it's Verizon's 1 Gig and 2 Gig plans that offer the best value. When you opt for either plan, you'll get the Netflix and Max bundle for free.

Whether you're watching Squid Game 2 or The White Lotus season 3, Netflix and Max both hold a spot in our list of the best streaming services right now. In terms of savings, this bundle saves you $203/year. After your 12 months are up, you can cancel or keep the bundle and pay $10/month for access to both services.

Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area. Otherwise, your price is guaranteed for five years and the router and whole-home WiFi is included.