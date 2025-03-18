This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

If you’re in the market for an ultra-affordable 4K TV with built-in smart features, there’s one on sale with your name on it. Best of all, you don't have to wait for the Amazon Big Spring Sale to get it.



The 55-inch TCL S5 just fell to $249 on Amazon, and it ought to be on your radar if your number-one priority is to save money on a new TV. Let’s take a look at what it brings to the table.

TCL 55" S5 4K LED TV: was $313 now $249 at Amazon This is one of the most affordable 55-inch LED TVs you'll come across, but it still comes with a handful of decent features. These include LED backlighting, Alexa integration and built-in smart features by way of Fire TV. It's an especially good fit for folks who are upgrading to 4K for the first time and who want to save a good deal of dough.

The TCL S5 isn’t the brightest TV on the block, nor does it offer a large enough selection of gaming features for serious gamers. But if all you’re looking for is a new 4K TV for a super-low price, you could do a whole lot worse than the S5.

Unlike plenty of cheap, bottom-of-the-barrel TVs that tap edge-lit displays, the S5 features LED backlighting for improved contrast. Trust me: If you're going to spend as little as possible on a new TV, you're going to want backlighting.

Fire TV OS supports just about every streaming app you could hope to see.

The TCL S5 is built around Amazon’s Fire TV OS, which supports just about every streaming app you could hope to see. Its interface is easy to pick up and learn, even if you don’t consider yourself a tech-savvy person.

Amazon Alexa integration is also part of the package, and the S5 comes with a remote control that supports voice controls.

As mentioned, dedicated gamers might want to temper their expectations, as the S5 doesn't offer much in the way of gaming support. However, if you're upgrading to a 4K TV for the first time (or you just need a new set for a low-pressure price), the S5 is a pick I would stand by.