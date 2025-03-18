This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Deals
By published

Save on a TV and spend more on streaming subscriptions

The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
(Image credit: TCL)

If you’re in the market for an ultra-affordable 4K TV with built-in smart features, there’s one on sale with your name on it. Best of all, you don't have to wait for the Amazon Big Spring Sale to get it.

The 55-inch TCL S5 just fell to $249 on Amazon, and it ought to be on your radar if your number-one priority is to save money on a new TV. Let’s take a look at what it brings to the table.

TCL 55" S5 4K LED TV
TCL 55" S5 4K LED TV: was $313 now $249 at Amazon

This is one of the most affordable 55-inch LED TVs you'll come across, but it still comes with a handful of decent features. These include LED backlighting, Alexa integration and built-in smart features by way of Fire TV. It's an especially good fit for folks who are upgrading to 4K for the first time and who want to save a good deal of dough.

View Deal

The TCL S5 isn’t the brightest TV on the block, nor does it offer a large enough selection of gaming features for serious gamers. But if all you’re looking for is a new 4K TV for a super-low price, you could do a whole lot worse than the S5.

Unlike plenty of cheap, bottom-of-the-barrel TVs that tap edge-lit displays, the S5 features LED backlighting for improved contrast. Trust me: If you're going to spend as little as possible on a new TV, you're going to want backlighting.

Fire TV OS supports just about every streaming app you could hope to see.

The TCL S5 is built around Amazon’s Fire TV OS, which supports just about every streaming app you could hope to see. Its interface is easy to pick up and learn, even if you don’t consider yourself a tech-savvy person.

Amazon Alexa integration is also part of the package, and the S5 comes with a remote control that supports voice controls.

As mentioned, dedicated gamers might want to temper their expectations, as the S5 doesn't offer much in the way of gaming support. However, if you're upgrading to a 4K TV for the first time (or you just need a new set for a low-pressure price), the S5 is a pick I would stand by.

More from Tom's Guide

TOPICS
Michael Desjardin
Michael Desjardin
Senior Editor, TV

Michael Desjardin is a Senior Editor for TVs at Tom's Guide. He's been testing and tinkering with TVs professionally for over a decade, previously for Reviewed and USA Today. Michael graduated from Emerson College where he studied media production and screenwriting. He loves cooking, zoning out to ambient music, and getting way too invested in the Red Sox. He considers himself living proof that TV doesn't necessarily rot your brain.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Roku deals
Score! This 55-inch 4K Roku TV just crashed to $598 on Amazon and is selling out fast
Hisense QD7 TV shown next to TCL QLED TV
Best cheap TV deals in March 2025
Hisense U6N 4K Mini-LED TV
This is the Super Bowl TV deal I'd buy — this Mini-LED TV just crashed to $398 at Amazon
TCL QM7 Mini-LED TV with deals tag
Hurry! This 55-inch TCL Mini-LED TV just crashed to under $500 in time for the Super Bowl
TCL Q6 QLED TV with lowest price tag
7 best Super Bowl TV deals I'd buy right now — snag an 85-inch QLED for just $797
Hisense U6N TV shown in living room
Wow! This 75-inch Mini-LED is just $598 right now at Amazon
Latest in Sales Events
The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
Golf balls
This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
Best Buy store with deal tag
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
Latest in Deals
The TCL S5 LED TV displaying a scene in which a football quarterback calling a play. Next to the TV is a floating badge that reads: &quot;Tom&#039;s Guide Price Drop&quot;
This 55-inch Fire TV just crashed to $249 ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
google pixel tablet held in hand with deal tag
Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to $279 on Amazon — get $120 off right now
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
Golf balls
This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
More about sales events
Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is back — dates announced and best deals live now
Golf balls

This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free
A screenshot of Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

I’ve played every Assassin’s Creed game since the start — here’s my verdict on Assassin’s Creed: Shadows after 60 hours
See more latest
Most Popular
google pixel tablet held in hand with deal tag
Google Pixel Tablet just crashed to $279 on Amazon — get $120 off right now
Golf balls
This might be the best golf deal of the season — how to get a dozen golf balls for free
A Brooks Glycerin shoe shown on sidewalk
Don’t miss this limited time Brooks sale — 7 deals I’d add to my cart now
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
Massive Pixel 9 sale at Visible — here's how to save 50% right now
Amazon Headphone Deals
Bose, Apple and Sony headphones are now on sale at Amazon — 23 deals I’d shop right now
Best Buy store with deal tag
Massive Best Buy Tech Fest sale live — 25 deals I'm adding to my cart now on TVs, laptops and more
The LG B4 displaying a colorful, abstract image and the words &quot;LG OLED AI&quot;
Quick! You have less than 12 hours to get the LG B4 OLED for under $500
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress with one side of the bed raised slightly, and a blue price drop label over the top of the image
Hurry! Saatva's adjustable firmness mattress hits lowest price in epic one-day sale — save up to $989 now
Fire HD 10 tablet
Hurry! Get the excellent Fire HD 10 tablet for just $94