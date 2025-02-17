The 11 best TV deals I found in Walmart’s Presidents’ Day sale: shop LG, Samsung and Sony from $248

The early months of the year are a time where we try not to spend too much money. Black Friday season is a thing of the distant past, and we've not quite forgotten how expensive the holidays were. Fortunately, Walmart has kicked off its Presidents' Day sales and if you're in the market for a new TV, you'll want to check them out.

This holiday weekend Walmart has some of the best TVs we've reviewed on sale. We're talking the TCL 55" QM7 LED 4K TV for just $498, an epic price for this TV. Or, LG's flagship 48" C4 OLED for just $996, both boasting excellent savings.

Whatever you're in the market for, Presidents' Day is a great time to grab a bargain. So, I've recommended the top 11 deals I'm shopping right now from LEDs to Mini-LEDs to OLEDs, across a range of sizes.

Best Walmart TV deals

Hisense 58” R6 LED 4K TV: was $298 now $248 at Walmart This budget-friendly TV from Hisense is a no frills solution if you're looking for an ample-sized, Roku TV with 4K resolution. Sure, you won't get the same picture quality in darker rooms than say an OLED, but you also won't get an OLED for this price. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10, all for just $248.

Onn. 65” Class LED 4K TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart Walmart's very own range of TVs means you can get a 65" LED for just $298. This is a mid-priced offering in the range and it's also one of Onn's bestsellers. It's got 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, Roku Smart TV, and you can even power it through the Roku mobile app if you're struggling to the find the remote.

VIZIO 75” V4 LED 4K TV: was $578 now $498 at Walmart The final LED TV I'd recommend is this 75" offering from VIZIO. It supports all four current HDR standards; HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG. It has built-in VIZIO Home, meaning access to all your favorite apps, streaming live TV, and free On Demand titles. Plus, you can bolster it up with a VIZIO soundbar.

TCL 55” QM7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $498 at Walmart For the same price as VIZIO, though 20" smaller, you can step it up to a Mini-LED, utilizing up to 1,500+ local dimming zones to amplify picture contrast. Audio-wise, it's got Dolby Atmos, as well as Onkyo high-performance speakers and a built-in subwoofer. Plus, for gamers, it's got ALLM and AMD support, as well as a spicy 144Hz variable refresh rate. All for just $498, more than half off the usual retail price.

Roku 75” 4K QLED TV: was $798 now $698 at Walmart If you like the streaming services that a Roku smart TV has to offer, how about one of the TVs from Roku's very own Plus Series? Currently $100 off, it's a great purchase for entertainment lovers looking to maximize their content offering. Endless free TV with 400+ live channels, support for all the top streaming apps and all delivered in stunning 4K QLED.

LG 48” C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $996 at Walmart We called the LG C4 a "real winner in most categories," awarding it four-stars for picture quality, game performance and features. With this flagship TV, you'll get 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Atmos, 4K upscaling and a magic remote control all in one premium package. To get an OLED TV for under $1,000 is quite a big deal, and while brands are making way for 2025 releases, this is still an excellent buy. I should know, I've got one.

TCL 65” QM8 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $998 now $898 at Walmart We voted TLC's QM8 Mini-LED the best value in our best TVs guide given you can get it for under $1,000. How about under $900 then? A combination of 4K HDR with Mini-LED technology packed into a metal bezel-less design will provide you with a full cinematic experience. And if you're into gaming, the Game Accelerator 240 ups the VRR so you don't have to worry about annoying lag.

Samsung 55” S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,099 at Walmart In Walmart's Presidents' Day sale, Samsung has some serious discounts to offer. With $1,400 off this 55" second-gen OLED, it's a ridiculously low price to experience a contrast-rich picture paired with cinematic audio. It also boasts Samsung's LaserSlim Design of only 4mm, virtually sinking into the wall. Plus the support of the Tizen OS for access to the top streaming apps.

Sony 75” X93L Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,498 now $1,298 at Walmart Another example of a brand clearing out for the introduction of 2025 models is Sony's 75" Bravia XR 2023 model. But we'll never complain about it, considering you can get a mega $1,200 off. And the TV is mega, too. Powered by Mini-LEDs, Google TV, free movies on BRAVIA CORE and high-quality gaming with HDMI 2.1 ports. Go big or go home, right?

Samsung 75” The Frame QLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,895 at Walmart Samsung's The Frame has been talked about for a while, and although it got a refresh in 2024, this is the 2022 version which still boasts some truly impressive features. And now, a huge drop in price. Hang your TV like it's a piece of art, take advantage of the expansive range of color and contrast and enjoy the anti reflection and matte display of art mode. All for under $2,000.