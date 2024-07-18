Score! Save $100 off this Core i7-equipped Geekom mini PC
Act fast to save $100 on the Geekom Mini IT13
By now Prime Day is nothing but a distant memory, but here's one epic deal you can still get from one of our favorite mini PC manufacturers.
For a limited time, you can get the Geekom Mini IT13 for just $499 at Geekom. That's $100 off and one of the best back to school sales we've seen.
The Geekom Mini IT13 is a compact PC that comes loaded with cutting edge hardware. It features a Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
If you're located in the UK, you can also get the Geekom Mini IT13 for £499. This config features a Core i7-13620H CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You also get two USB4 ports, one HDMI port, and support for both Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.
Although we've yet to review this model, previous Geekom mini PCs we've tested have won our Editor's Choice award. We've liked them because they're user-upgradeable (RAM and storage) and also provide maximum value for your dollar.
