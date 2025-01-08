Score! Lululemon just dropped new year styles starting at $14

The new year is officially here — and in celebration of 2025, Lululemon, our go-to fitness apparel brand, just dropped a plethora of styles in its "New Year Scores" section that you definitely don't want to miss.

From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. If you're looking for some cozy apparel to keep you warm at home or on the go, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie for just $64. You can also grab some Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Leggings to rock at the gym for just $59.

Below, I've handpicked some items that I am personally adding to my own cart. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon styles to shop in the new year.

Best Lululemon Apparel

Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $29 at lululemon (US) I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short: was $64 now $39 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home. They're selling out fast, so you may have to sift through all the colors to find the right size.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $39 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie: was $98 now $64 at lululemon (US) You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Tapered Pant Regular: was $98 now $69 at lululemon (US) Pair these jersey sweatpants with the hoodie above and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.