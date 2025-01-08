Score! Lululemon just dropped new year styles starting at $14
Kick off the new year with Lululemon apparel for less
The new year is officially here — and in celebration of 2025, Lululemon, our go-to fitness apparel brand, just dropped a plethora of styles in its "New Year Scores" section that you definitely don't want to miss.
From apparel to accessories, the popular activewear retailer has tons of hidden gems starting at just $14. If you're looking for some cozy apparel to keep you warm at home or on the go, I recommend the Lululemon Soft Jersey Pullover Hoodie for just $64. You can also grab some Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Leggings to rock at the gym for just $59.
Below, I've handpicked some items that I am personally adding to my own cart. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon styles to shop in the new year.
Best Lululemon Apparel
Power runs with the Lululemon running hat for just $14 with this deal. Made from swift fabric with four-way stretch, it's lightweight and sweat-wicking with an adjustable back closure.
Organize your cards and cash in this stylish little pouch that you can easily clip onto your keychain, belt loop or bag. It's also water-repellant, which is great when you're on the go.
This tank top is a dependable companion for all kinds of workouts. Its long cut gives you some extra coverage and it's stetchy and naturally breathable.
I don't know about you, but I love rocking a beanie in the colder months. Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you'll want to sport it all winter.
The 1L waterproof "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. It can be worn around your waist or strapped across your shoulder.
A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home. They're selling out fast, so you may have to sift through all the colors to find the right size.
The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
I wear this top for yoga and agree with the sentiment that the weightless and buttery soft Nulu fabric means "all you feel is your practice." I'm always reluctant to take mine off.
The Metal Vent Tech Shirt is engineered specifically for running and training enthusiasts. Featuring minimal seams to minimize chafing and enhanced with elastane for superior stretch and shape retention, this shirt offers excellent comfort and durability.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
You can never own too many leggings, so you should definitely pick up the best Lululemon leggings for the gym that we’ve reviewed. The 25-inch an 28-inch styles are on sale from $59, and are made of the breathable and sweat-resistant Everlux fabric.
You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also made with stretchy jersey material. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.
Pair these jersey sweatpants with the hoodie above and you have yourself an extremely cozy outfit that you can wear at home or on the go. The lightweight pants have a softly brushed interior and are also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Available in 8 different colors, this crewneck is serious about softness. The sweatshirt is made with a fleecy fabric and pairs perfectly with sweatpants. It also features an oversized fit and is the perfect length.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.