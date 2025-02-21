Save $50 on one of Keurig's best entry-level coffee machines

Looking for a cheap coffee machine to help you through the day? Then this deal is perfect for you, especially if you're looking for a machine that can brew a fast cup of Joe.

For a limited time, you can get the Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker for just $99 at Keurig. What makes this an epic deal is that Amazon has it for $139, whereas Best Buy has it for $129. So this is the lowest price you can get right now.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $149 now $99 at Keurig This Keurig pod coffee machine is super easy to use and features a fast one-minute brew time. Simply insert a pod to make either a 6, 8, 10 or 12 oz cup of Joe. Opt for a strong brew for an intense flavor. You can also remove the drip tray to accommodate a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall, for coffee on the go. The large reserve holds 52oz of water. In our Keurig K-Select review, we said it's a solid gateway into the Keurig world.

There are plenty of options for coffee machines these days, but it's rare you find an option that marries a small footprint with plenty of functionality — it's usually one or the other. Thankfully, the Keurig K-Classic has plenty of options for caffeine fans, although if you want to use pods from other manufacturers you'll want to look elsewhere. If you do already have a K-Cup pod collection, or want to start one, this machine is a great way to get started.

It covers 6, 8, and 10 ounce cup sizes, meaning you can adjust the strength of your coffee accordingly, and it has a huge 52 ounce removable water reservoir for brewing multiple coffees in one go. And, when you're done making a round for the entire household or your workplace, it'll shut itself off after a couple of hours to ensure safety and no unexpected bills.

It's also nice and easy to use for coffee machine newcomers, making it ideal as a gift for anyone moving into their first home. Just pop the pod in, pick your brew size, and you'll have a great coffee in less than a minute. Given some rivals, like Nespresso, tie flavor to cup size, Keurig's way of doing things is much more flexible.

We've seen similar discounts before, but given we're still in the colder months and you can never have too much coffee, it's still well worth a look.