Prime Day might be over — but you can still get up to 50% off these 17 deals

October Prime Day might officially be over — but so far, the deals are barely slowing down. Although, if you still have a few stragglers on your shopping list, now might be your last chance to scoop them up while they're still on sale ahead of Black Friday.

Amazon's post-Prime Day sale is offering up to 50% off TVs, small kitchen appliances, headphones and much more. Right now, you can snag the Beats Solo 4 for just $99. If you're in the market for a new vacuum, the Shark Rotator Upright Vacuum is still on sale for $199.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so we recommend jumping on them ASAP. Here are my 17 favorite Prime Day deals that are still sporting hefty discounts.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

YETI Rambler Tumbler 25 oz: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. It also comes with a straw for easy sipping.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K isn't just our favorite Roku device — it's our favorite streaming device ever. We loved its excellent 4K streaming quality in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, thanks to HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Fire 7 Tablet: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

This super-cheap Amazon Fire 7 Tablet just got even cheaper. Our Amazon Fire 7 review said it is a solid tablet for users who just want a basic device for surfing the web, watching videos and staying in touch with friends. It's super portable, and its battery life lasts up to 10 hours.

Casper Original Pillow: was $65 now $51 @ Amazon

The Casper Original pillow made it to third place in our best pillow guide this year. It uses an innovative pillow in pillow design where the outer pillow offers plush comfort while the inner pillow provides adaptive support. This unique design means that it perfect for combination sleepers as its neither too firm or too soft. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers as it has excellent breathability.

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights H7021: was $99 now $57 @ Amazon

If you prefer bigger sized lights, then the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights are more than suitable. They're water resistant, so they can be left out in inclement weather. They're also shatter-proof so they'll withstand being dropped. But what's neat about these outdoor strong lights is that there's a DIY mode that I've used to create custom lighting animations for any holiday. Make sure to clip the coupon for the additional savings.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers in 2024, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: was $123 now $99 @ Amazon

For a multi-purposeful, portable cleaner, nothing beats Bissell's internet-famous Little Green Machine. It will spray, scrub and lift away smaller messes, like dirt and stains, from all types of surfaces. Thanks to its powerful suction, it can even remove dirty paw prints from carpets, stairs and car interiors. The small-but-mighty machine boasts a 48-ounce tank capacity that gives you several cleanings between refills.

Marshall Emberton II: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

Marshall is known for making some great rock guitar amps — and with the Emberton II, it brings its experience to bear in a portable Bluetooth speaker. It oozes charisma thanks to its amp-like design and wows with surprising presence for its size. $70 off is a great deal too.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

Featuring Spatial Audio support for Apple Music, the Beats Solo 4 are a great cost-effective way of trying out the Dolby Atmos format. They sound good and they're comfortable — and at half price, they're a big over-ear bargain.

Ninja SP351 Food Smart 13-in1 Dual Heat air Fry Countertop Oven: was $329 now $179

The Ninja Food Smart 13-in-1 provides the ultimate in versatility allowing you to air fry, sear, crisp, broil, bake, roast, toast, dehydrate, reheat and more. It cooks 65% faster than an electric oven and provide smart cooking technology — taking the guesswork out of knowing when food is ready when you connect the Foodi Smart Thermometer. This countertop oven is suitable for families and can cook six chicken breasts, a 2lb roast or air fry up to 4lbs of ingredients.

AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. And coming soon, they will be updated with FDA-authorized hearing aid capabilities.

Insignia 50" F30 LED TV: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

Another Fire TV enters the chat with the Insignia F30, a gorgeous LED display that uses the handy Alexa voice remote so you never need to lift a finger. This TV uses a 60Hz panel on and also has DTS surround sound support on a 4K resolution. It's no LG OLED, but definitely a stellar deal at under $200!

Shark LA502 Rotator Upright Vacuum: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Shark LA502 is a powerful, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. This is thanks to its DuoClean Powerfins, and self-cleaning brushroll which eliminates hair wrap. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering, and a handy Lift-Away mechanism for ease of use. And if you have pets, this comes with powerful pet hair pickup attachments like the Upholstery Tool & Pet Power Brush, for a spotless home.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven: was $430 now $279 @ Amazon

Offering even more capacity than the Cerise Dutch oven above, the 6.75 qt cast iron pan will feed an even hungrier household. Save over $150 on the Artichaut, Caribbean, Marseille, Sea Salt, Shallot and White colorways. My favorite? It has to be Sea Salt.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima: was $499 now $359 @ Amazon

Our favorite single-serving coffee maker right now is the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, which has the flexibility to make just about any coffee-based drink you can imagine. That's helped by a separate milk dispenser that offers milk-only drinks along with milk add-ins for multiple coffee sizes. It sounds complex, but this is a simple machine to use and clean, and Amazon's taking 28% off the regular price.