Not a typo! The iPhone 16 Pro is just 1 cent for Cyber Monday deal right now on Amazon

It's back! The ultimate Cyber Monday iPhone 16 Pro deal is here after going out of stock over Black Friday.

Right now you can get the iPhone 16 Pro for just 1 cent at Amazon when you sign up for a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan. Specifically, you'll get Boost's $65/month Infinite Access plan, and Boost tacks on another $5.55 each month for the 256GB model.

Still, you're getting a $1,200 phone for next to nothing, with only the cost of monthly wireless service required. I would hurry though as I expect this deal to sell out very fast.

As you'll see in my iPhone 16 Pro review, I gave this phone 4.5/5 stars. I appreciate the larger 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) and the addition of a 5x tetraprism zoom lens. So it's no longer an iPhone 15 Pro Max exclusive.

Other highlights include a handy Camera Control feature for quickly snapping photos and taking advantage of a new Visual Intelligence feature that lets you search stuff just by pointing your camera at it. It's like Google Lens.

The iPhone 16 Pro also has a cool new Audio Mix feature that helps remove background noise. And the battery life was quite good for a phone this size at over 14 hours on the Tom's Guide battery test.

