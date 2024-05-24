New Dell Canada summer sale — 5 best deals from CAD $299

Summer is right around the corner and Dell Canada is celebrating with a massive summer sale on some of our favorite Dell laptops and desktops. The sale includes both entry-level laptops and powerful gaming rigs with prices from CAD $449.

I've vetted some of today's biggest discounts to highlight the very best sales. I've hand-picked deals on Dell devices we've tested and/or recommend. Currently, one of the best deals is XPS 13 for CAD $1,199 at Dell. The model on sale packs a Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's $300 off and one of the better configurations we've seen on sale. Below are other deals I'd recommend during Dell's summer sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Dell coupons).

Best sales

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $359 now CAD $299 @ Dell

The Dell S2721QS is a 4K monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features HDR support. It offers HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $549 now CAD $449 @ Dell

If you need a budget machine for basic tasks, you can't go wrong with this Inspiron. Its stunning visuals are thanks to the 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display that offers a clean, sharp image. Alongside this, you'll find a Core i3-1215U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,499 now CAD $1,199 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and streaming content. This config packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,149 now CAD $1,799 @ Dell

The Aurora R16 is one of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed. The stylish, eye-catching tower packs a Core i7-14700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.