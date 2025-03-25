My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy

Deals
By published

I need a home cinema room now

the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
(Image credit: Future)

I love reviewing soundbars. Mostly because it means I get to watch movies for my job, but also because I love finding the best soundbars around. And I also love it when one of my favorite soundbars is on sale.

Here at Tom's Guide, we're scouring the web for the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals so you don't have to. One of my favorite deals is the JBL Bar 1300X Pro on sale for $1,299 at Amazon. (Walmart and Best Buy offer the same price).

JBL Bar 1300X
JBL Bar 1300X : was $1,699 now $1,299 at Amazon

The JBL Bar 1300X is an 11.4.1 channel setup, which means it has 11 speakers firing in the center speaker, 4 speakers in surround speakers, and 1 subwoofer. In real terms, this basically means that there are loads of speakers that can really provide a full Dolby Atmos experience.
Price check: $1,299 @ Walmart | $1,299 @ Best Buy

View Deal

If I could keep one soundbar forever, it would be the JBL Bar 1300X. Almost everything about the 1300X is utter perfection: its Dolby Atmos performance, its smart home integration, and its overall sound quality. But I'd expect perfection for something at this price point: its MSRP is a whopping $1,699.

In my JBL Bar 1300X review, I gave it 4.5 stars. Don't get me wrong, I wanted to give it 5, but it has one tiny little annoyance that stopped it from getting the full 100% score. This was very easy for me to look past, given that it sounded so darn good.

Sometimes when I pressed play on the TV remote, the soundbar took a second to start back up again. However, this only happened when the video had been paused for a considerable amount of time (think making popcorn break, not bathroom break), and was so infinitesimal that I was able to look past it every time.

the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected

(Image credit: Future)

The JBL Bar 1300X is an 11.4.1 channel setup, which means it can actually translate Dolby Atmos (surround sound) signals into real, comprehensible sound. If soundbars have a smaller channel, like 2.0.0, they will be physically incapable of transmitting surround sound, no matter how hard the company's marketing team is working.

Soundbars will always have a channel setup 'code' like this. Sometimes it'll be 2.0.1, sometimes it might say 4.2.1. The first number refers to the amount of speakers in the soundbar itself; the second refers to amount of speakers in the channel speakers; the third refers to the presence of a subwoofer.

So, if something says "2.0.0", that means it has just two speakers in the soundbar, no separate channel speakers, and no subwoofer.

the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected

(Image credit: Future)

This is a picture of the JBL Bar 1300X's channel speakers, so the detachable speakers that can be used on or around the soundbar. I liked to use them as separate speakers — they connect wirelessly to the soundbar itself — to utilize the soundbar's Dolby Atmos excellence.

The subwoofer also wireless connects to the soundbar, so the whole 11.4.1 system was super easy to set up. No pesky cables got in my way — everything just works, like magic.

the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected

(Image credit: Future)

Not only does the soundbar connect wirelessly and have an amazing Dolby Atmos cinema experience, it also has fantastic smart home integration. I was able to play music through the soundbar direct from my phone — and it actually sounded good.

three screenshots from the JBL app showing integration with the JBL Bar 1300X system

(Image credit: JBL / Future)

As you can see from these screenshots, the soundbar is super easy to control direct from your phone. There's also the option to set custom equalizers, which is ideal for swapping between different genres and music listening.

If I could take home one soundbar from all the ones I've tested, it would be the JBL Bar 1300X. Now that it's $400 cheaper, that dream is finally a little more realistic for me.

TOPICS
Erin Bashford
Erin Bashford
Staff Writer, Reviews

Erin Bashford is a staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia and 7 years of experience writing music, events, and food reviews. Now she’s turned her attention to tech for Tom’s Guide, reviewing everything from earbuds to garlic crushers. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
JBL Bar 9.1
Not a typo! This JBL sound system is 52% off right now on Amazon
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
I just tested this all-in-one Dolby Atmos surround soundbar — and it made me feel like I'm at the movies
A black Sony HT-S2000 soundbar
I just tested this Sony soundbar — and it completely changes the way I watch movies and shows
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar shown on floor
Best Super Bowl soundbar deals 2025 — 19 deals I’d shop now up to $900 off
The Klipsch Flexus sound system at CES 2024
The best soundbars of 2025: Tested, rated and reviewed
Sonos Arc soundbar attached to a wall under a TV with a Tom&#039;s Guide deal badge attached
Quick! Sonos Arc just crashed to lowest ever price — save $200 right now
Latest in Sales Events
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
Amazon Big Spring Sale
This dual-mode 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is $400 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Latest in Deals
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
the jbl bar 1300x a black soundbar with HDMI ports, two surround channel speakers, a subwoofer wirelessly connected
My favorite soundbar is a massive $400 off in Amazon's Spring Sale — this is the one I'd buy
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
More about sales events
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image

These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion

Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner

My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy

See more latest
Most Popular
A cute, fluffy cat naps on the ViscoSoft Hybrid Lux Topper with an Amazon deals badge in the corner
My favorite mattress toppers are up to 62% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 deals I'd buy
Anker Soundcore P20i wireless earbud and charging case (in black) on a table, with the hexagonal Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale Deals badge overlaid in the bottom left corner of the image
These cheap wireless earbuds are 50% off for Amazon Spring Sale — and they've never let me down
The Siena Essential Memory Foam Mattress on a bed frame in a bedroom, an Amazon Spring Sale Deals page (left)
Amazon's Big Spring Sale — 3 cheap mattress deals I'd shop from just $109
A woman sleeping on a curved white pillow in a brightly lit room
Amazon's Big Spring Sale: 5 pillows I recommend for all sleepers as the Tom’s Guide bedding writer
Amazon Spring Sale Fashion
Amazon’s spring sale knocks up to 60% off fashion — 11 deals I’d shop now from Crocs, Adidas and more
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with deal tag superimposed
Asus ROG Strix 18 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power is $450 off, but you'll want to act fast
Pixel 9 with Amazon Spring Sale badge.
Sorry Amazon — Mint Mobile has you beat with this $579 Pixel 9 deal
the Saucony Ride 17 running shoe in the Orchid/Silver colorway
I trained for a marathon in this Saucony running shoe and it's now 45% off in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Amazon Big Spring Sale
This dual-mode 32-inch LG OLED gaming monitor is $400 off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
Kindle Deals
The new Kindle Colorsoft is at its lowest price yet — 7 Kindle deals I’d shop during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale