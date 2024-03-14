Massive Walmart spring sale — robot vacuums/mops from $49

The season for spring cleaning is almost upon us. Whether you're dusting off your basement, attic, or city apartment, the right vacuum cleaner can make a huge difference and save you precious time. That's why I'm excited about Walmart's latest Shark sale.

For a limited time, Walmart is knocking Shark vacuums to as low as $49. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on Shark appliances and includes robot vacs, cordless vacs, and air purifiers. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Shark promo codes.

Shark spring sale: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fshop%2Fdeals%2Fshark-deals" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">vacuum deals from $49 @ Walmart

From cordless mops to voice-controlled robot vacs, Walmart's is knocking the price of Shark vacuums to as little as $49 during its current spring sale. The sale includes corded stick vacs, carpet cleaners, cordless vacs, robot vacs, and air purifiers. It's one of the biggest sales we've ever seen on Shark appliances.

Shark StainStriker Portable Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-StainStriker-Portable-Carpet-Upholstery-Cleaner-for-Use-on-Carpets-Area-Rugs-Couches-Upholstery-Cars-More-Navy-PX200%2F3664735578" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $99 @ Walmart

The Shark PX200 is a portable spot and stain remover. It includes a dual-activated solution for 20x more cleaning power throughout your home on carpets, area rugs, couches, upholstery, and more. This bundle also includes an integrated crevice tool, 3.5-inch reversible bristle tool, hose clean tool, 6-ounce Deep Clean Pro Formula, and 12-ounce OXY Multiplier Formula.

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum w/ Clean Sense IQ: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Cordless-Pro-Stick-Vacuum-with-Clean-Sense-IQ-Technology-Power-Fins-PLUS-Brushroll-Crevice-Tool-Included-HEPA-Filtration-IZ540H%2F682465256" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $198 @ Walmart

The Shark IZ540H is a no-frills vacuum that punches above its price. It packs Shark's Clean Sense IQ, which detects dirt you can't see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better suction. The cordless vacuum deep-cleans floors and carpets and easily converts to a handheld vac for above-floor cleaning. It sports an anti-allergen seal with HEPA filtration that captures and traps over 99.9% of dust, allergens, and odor.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Cordless-Vacuum-Detect-Pro-Auto-Empty-System-with-PowerFins-Brushroll-Stick-Handheld-2-in-1-White-Ash-Purple-IW3120%2F1176121118" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $449 now $349 @ Walmart

I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro for a few months and it does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpeting and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and keep dust inside of the unit.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum/Mop: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Matrix-Self-Empty-Robot-Vacuum-Mop-with-No-Spots-Missed-Bagless-30-Day-Capacity-Precision-Home-Mapping-Wi-Fi-RV2400WS%2F2751350779" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $539 @ Walmart

The Shark RV2400WS is a 2-in-1 robotic vacuum cleaner and mop. It works on hard floors, carpets, and more. It features Shark's Precision Home Mapping, so you can customize your cleanings via the Shark app. There's also a self-cleaning brushroll, which makes it easy to pick up all types of hair without any tangles.

