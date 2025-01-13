Massive Roomba sale at Amazon — save up to 50% on our favorite robot vacuums

In a sea of smart home cleaning devices, iRobot's Roomba vacuums tend to stand out from the crowd thanks to their advanced cleaning technology, reliability and competitive prices. Fortunately, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off some of the best Roombas as we speak.

In the market for a combo vacuum cleaner and mop? The iRobot Roomba Combo i5 is now just $229 on Amazon. If you're a pet-owner, you're in luck. The iRobot Roomba j7 can pick up after your pets while also avoiding pet waste — and it's now a whopping 50% off on Amazon.

For these and many more deals from iRobot, keep scrolling to take a look at my favorite picks from the sale. Be sure to also check out our iRobot coupon codes page for other discounts from iRobot.

Best Roomba Deals

iRobot Roomba Combo i5: was $349 now $229 at Amazon Just swap out the Roomba i5's interchangeable bin and this robot vacuum goes from an all-floor cleaner to a hard floor vacuum and mop instantly. At $229 this is a serious steal since the i5’s premium smarts like identifying your home's individual rooms and extensive smart assistant commands are usually reserved for models over $500. You can use an Alexa or Google device to tell the i5 to clean the whole house or simply just the kitchen. With an extensive runtime, its 4-stage cleaning system tackles the toughest of dirt, dust, and debris from carpets and hard floors.

iRobot Braava jet m6: was $449 now $229 at Amazon The best robot mop we've tested is on sale with over $220 off, taking it to the lowest price its ever been. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works in tandem with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

iRobot Roomba j7: was $599 now $299 at Amazon The j7 is definitely worth a look for pet owners. This clever bot can recognize and avoid obstacles such as pet poop and cables, plus it learns from it's encounters. Robot vacuums don't come much more advanced than this. Plus, it's one of the lowest discounts we've seen on this model.

iRobot Combo i5+: was $549 now $349 at Amazon The Roomba i5+ has an interchangeable bin that allows it to vacuum or mop your floors. It uses Roomba's Imprint smart mapping system to learn your home's layout as it cleans, and with a self-emptying bin that holds up to 60 days of debris, you can set it and forget it for months.

iRobot Roomba s9+ & Braava Jet m6 combo: was $1,249 now $699 at Amazon Save big on this robot vac + robot mop duo. Packaging the top-tier Roomba S9+ with the best robot mop you can buy, the Braava jet m6, you get a combination that can handle carpet and clean up the kitchen at the same time. And the pair can talk to each other — once the vacuuming's done, the mop bot goes to work!