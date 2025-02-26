Epic Nintendo Switch game sale is live from $4 — 21 deals I'm shopping now

Nintendo Switch game deals are up for grabs! Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are seeing discounts, and you don't want to miss out. I've found a bunch of great sales that I can't wait to add to my cart.

I missed out on Another Code Recollection when it released, but it's not a title to sleep on — especially if (like me) you enjoy cozy games and puzzles. This duo of remade games look gorgeous on Switch, deliver a sweet, relaxing vibe and have a story that's deep and emotional. As a big Professor Layton fan, I definitely want to get this to tide me over until the next game releases. Right now Another Code Recollection is on sale for $48 at Amazon ($11 off.)

Plus, if you're a digital collector, there are Switch games on sale from $4 at Nintendo. This sale includes Immortals Fenyx Rising on sale for $7, which is perfect for players who love The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Nintendo switch game deals. Plus, check out the Lego deals I'd buy from $7 in Amazon's sale.

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Lego 2K Drive: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Ever wanted to speed around a race track in a sports car built entirely of plastic-bricks? Lego 2K Drive brings that dream to life in a content-rich open-world racing experience. There's a Story mode, as well as individual cups, and you'll need to master drifting, boosting and power-ups if you want to claim a spot on the podium.

NBA 2K25: was $59 now $19 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes. This version of the popular basketball sim has dropped in price, so now is the time to get on the court.

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $20 at Amazon Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

Everybody 1-2 Switch: was $29 now $20 at Amazon Get the party started with Everybody 1-2 Switch! This wacky party game is notable since you can play in groups of anywhere from 2 to 100 people. So, if you're hosting a large get-together, this could be a great pickup.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus: was $44 now $34 at Amazon While Doki Doki Literature Club Plus looks like your average visual novel with cute female characters, it's actually a gripping psychological horror game that's at its best when you go in as blind as possible. We rank it as one of the best Steam games, but it's a great pickup on Nintendo Switch too.

Game Builder Garage: was $39 now $34 at Amazon Have you always wanted to make your own video games? Game Builder Garage is a great starting point. You'll be taught the basics of game design step-by-step in a series of colorful, fun lessons. Once you're ready to let your creativity fly, you can start Free Programming mode to build your own projects as you choose.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $34 at Amazon Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $39 at Amazon You can relive the Tokyo 2020 — or 2021 — Olympic Games with this Switch title. Team up with Mario, Sonic and crew in action-packed sporting events. Featuring a short but enjoyable story mode and a host of mini-games, this game is perfect for a party between friends and family.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four-player co-op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $44 at Woot! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Another Code: Recollection: was $59 now $48 at Amazon Another Code: Recollection brings a pair of underrated puzzle games from the DS and Wii onto the Nintendo Switch. You'll need to investigate, solve puzzles and experience a touching story on your quest to find protagonist Ashley's missing father.