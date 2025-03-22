March Madness TV deals are live — my 11 top picks from Samsung, LG, Hisense and more
Watch your favorite teams on a brand new 4K TV
The NCAA men's tournament is now underway, and that means March Madness TV deals are starting to pop up at all major retailers. With TVs naturally dipping in price right about now to make room for 2025 models, now is a great time to buy that new TV if you've been on the hunt for one.
4K TVs used to be insanely pricey, but now that the tech is more readily available, it doesn’t cost that much to splurge on 4K over 1080p, and the difference is well worth it. The best value deal I spotted is this 43-inch Toshiba 4K TV for only $179 at Best Buy, but my favorite pick is easily this 55-inch 4K Samsung Frame TV at just $1,099 also at Best Buy. Frame TVs are gorgeous, and seem to rarely go on sale, so $400 in savings is a stellar deal in my book.
Keep scrolling to see my top 4K TV deals for this weekend, or browse through the best TV deals at Amazon for as little as $79. Also, be sure to take a look at our full guide to the best March Madness TV sales for more options.
March Madness 4K TV deals
TV sale: deals from $74 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $74. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $74.
Price check: from $74 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart
Big TVs can be great in the living room, but for a bedroom TV, a 43-inch screen is the sweet spot. Catch all of March Madness in sharp 4K resolution on this Toshiba Fire TV, which features built-in Amazon Alexa, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three HDMI ports.
Catch your favorite teams in 4K on this 55-inch, LED-backlit gem from TCL. It supports HDR12, HLG, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, along with a 60Hz refresh rate, built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X, and four HDMI ports. You’ll also get the Fire TV experience with this TV, which gives you access to multiple streaming apps and content, as well as great Alexa integration.
Save $250 on a new 65-inch TV, just in time to watch this year’s March Madness tournament. LG is one of the best TV brands we’ve reviewed, and this 4K option offers a great bang for your buck. It supports HDR 10 and HLG, works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, and offers three HDMI ports and a 60Hz refresh rate.
What better way to root on your favorite teams than with a brand new, 85-inch Samsung TV that costs a mere $699 after $400 in savings. This 2024 TV comes equipped with sharp 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+, two HDMI ports, and Samsung’s Tizen smart OS.
Save nearly 50% on one of Samsung’s best TVs right now via Amazon. In our Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV review, we particularly loved its color handling capabilities, good brightness, low input lag, and four HDMI ports. With 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an OLED panel, this TV is a fantastic buy for just $997.
This Roku TV appears to have it all: sharp 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Mini-LED QLED panel, all wrapped up in a beautiful 75-inch screen. On top of impressive visuals, the TV has four HDMI inputs, works with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, and offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and HLG.
In our TCL Q7 QLED TV review, we deemed it "a bright and capable midrange TV," and right now, it can be yours for nearly 50% off at Best Buy. This 4K TV earned a 4-star rating from us, thanks to good color handling, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, high brightness, four HDMI ports, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG.
I’ve wanted to get my hands on a Samsung Frame TV for a while, but they rarely go on sale. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I spotted this $400 discount on a 55-inch 2024 model. In addition to 4K resolution, this TV features a QLED display panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, support for HDR 10+, four HDMI ports, and Samsung’s user-friendly Tizen smart platform.
This 85-inch Hisense beauty comes equipped with crisp 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a Mini-LED QLED panel, support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and HLG, and four HDMI inputs. After basketball season is over, this’ll make an excellent gaming TV.
Picture this: watching March Madness unfold on a 98-inch TV. Is there anything better than that? This impressively large TCL TV features 4K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a QLED panel, four HDMI inputs, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and HLG. Plus, it’ll work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
