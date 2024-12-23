Boxing Day 2024 sales LIVE — best early Australian deals I've spotted so far

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday both in our rear-view, the Boxing Day 2024 sales are now your last chance to bag some bargains before the new year!

This year, my team and I will be on hand on Thursday, December 26 to point you towards the best Boxing Day deals as we spot them. That means we'll be hunting around in search of the most excellent discounts from Australia's top retailers.

Personally, I'm expecting huge savings from the likes of Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Myer and others, along with with discounts on brands such as Samsung, Apple, Sony, Bose, Garmin, Google and many more.

With that in mind, I suggest you keep an eye on this page, because the Tom's Guide AU team will be providing live updates throughout Boxing Day.

So if you're looking to ring in the new year with a new phone, laptop, TV, vacuum, coffee machine or some other gadget or appliance, you've come to the right place.

Stephen Lambrechts Social Links Navigation Managing Editor — Australia I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years and my goal is to help you find the best remaining deals of 2024. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Boxing Day deals worth considering.

Lucy Scotting Social Links Navigation Staff Writer — Australia Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for a year now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Boxing Day sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Boxing Day deals on offer.

Boxing Day 2024 sales: best early deals

Phones

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 5G 256GB: was AU$2,697 now AU$2,197 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$500

Google's first foldable only landed in Australia a few months ago, but it's already received an impressive AU$500 discount at JB Hi-Fi. The phone is packed with many of the same great specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, just with slightly less powerful cameras. But if you're in the market for a foldable, it's definitely one you ought to consider.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was AU$2,749 now AU$2,330 at Amazon Save AU$370

Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: was AU$699 now AU$547 at Amazon Save AU$152

If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag – as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up at a mighty discount such as this.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 256GB: was AU$1,099 now AU$986 at Amazon Save AU$113

Samsung's FE (or Fan Edition) series offers current flagship features at a more affordable price point. In this instance, the Galaxy S24 FE brings over the much-hyped Galaxy AI functionality from the regular S24 range, including Circle to Search and generative AI for photo editing, while making some concessions in other areas, such as processor and camera. This price is for the 256G model in all colours, however, the 512GB model is also discounted.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: was AU$1,549 now AU$1,199 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$350

It may be last year's model, but that just means you can pick it up for way cheaper than the current model, especially when you factor in this huge discount from JB Hi-Fi. The 256GB Graphite version is the only remaining option, so if you're interested, we suggest jumping on this deal before stock runs out.

Motorola Moto G85 (128GB, Cobalt Blue): was AU$399 now AU$298 at Amazon Save AU$101

Motorola's budget offerings are known for providing excellent value for money, and while we haven't tested this particular model for ourselves, online user reviews have talked up its performance and photographic prowess. At this price, it seems like a good buy for those looking to keep costs down.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 5G (128GB): was AU$1,098 now AU$985 at Amazon Save AU$113

The most affordable handset in Samsung's Galaxy S24 range is now even more approachable thanks to this exceptional deal. Get access to Samsung's Galaxy AI features and 128GB of storage with this option, now discounted in Graphite, Mint and Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,877 at The Good Guys Save AU$322

The best Android smartphone you can currently buy is now a massive AU$322 for Boxing Day. Apart from its top-tier specs, built-in stylus and unrivalled camera, the S24 Ultra also boasts the latest in Galaxy AI features, allowing you to streamline your work or boost your productivity in previously unimaginable ways. Discount applies to the Titanium Black or Violet colourways only.

HMD Skyline (256GB, Neon Pink): was AU$899 now AU$697 at Amazon Save AU$202

You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.

Apple iPhone 14 (512GB): was AU$1,849 now AU$1,597 at Amazon Save up to AU$252

One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.

Google Pixel 9 (128GB): was AU$1,347 now AU$1,047 at The Good Guys Save AU$300

Score a modest AU$300 saving on the latest Pixel phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, taking all the best parts of the Pixel 8 and improving them. Most noticeable of all is how much better the battery life is, as it hasn't been Google's strong suit in the past.

Tablets & ereaders

Amazon Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$179 at Amazon Save AU$20

If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this new model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was AU$329 now AU$279 at Amazon Save AU$50

With the biggest discount on any of the 2024 models, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gives you double the storage of the standard model, and wireless charging. Plus, you can choose from two shiny new colourways, Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.

Headphones & audio

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was AU$649 now AU$425 at Amazon Save AU$223

Even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra is now discounted by 34% for Boxing Day. Enjoy exceptional sound quality and the ability to apply a spatial audio effect to any song of your choosing. These cans are also class-leading when it comes to noise cancellation. Discount available in Black, Diamond, White Smoke and Lunar Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 (Silver): was AU$299 now AU$192 at Amazon Save AU$107

Samsung's third-gen Galaxy Buds may not be as powerful as its Galaxy Buds Pro 3, but they're far cheaper sand offer excellent battery life, great noise cancellation and live translation features when paired to a recent Galaxy smartphone. Now discounted to just AU$192.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$439 now AU$324 at Amazon Save AU$115

While the Sony's WH-1000XM4 has been succeeded by the XM5, the former is arguably a better purchase for most people, thanks to its lower price point. It's still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, offering excellent sound quality, class-leading noise cancellation and a foldable design for more compact storage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: was AU$349 now AU$197 at Amazon Save AU$152

A fantastic set of earbuds which are used frequently by this particular writer, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos, great noise cancellation and IPX7 waterproofing. You'll get around five hours of battery life from the buds alone, though you'll get an additional 18 hours from the provided charging case.

Samsung HW-Q990D: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,226 at Appliance Central Save AU$773

With the addition of 4K 120Hz passthrough, Samsung's Q990D soundbar significantly improved upon its predecessor, making it an excellent option for gamers. Includes wireless upfiring rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, allowing for truly dimensional Dolby Atmos audio.

Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones: was AU$269 now AU$188.99 at Amazon Save AU$80.01

Thanks to an excellent 30% discount, Shokz's OpenRun Pro are now the company's most affordable bone conduction headphones leading into Christmas. As the name suggests, the OpenRun is ideal for running and other outdoor activities. It boasts an IP67 rating, making it sweat and water-resistant.

Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar: was AU$3,999.95 now AU$2,495 at Amazon Save AU$1,504.95

Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with over AU$1,500 sliced off, this Amazon deal is hard to pass up.

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar: was AU$699 now AU$595 at The Good Guys Save AU$104

As one of the best soundbars that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Sonos Beam offers more than you'd expect from a home cinema solution at this price. With Dolby Atmos support it's an excellent option for pairing with a home screen that matches this capability, while overall sound and particularly dialogue finds a helpful boost with the Beam.

UE Boom 3: was AU$229 now AU$154 at The Good Guys Save AU$75

This is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get, so get the New Year party rocking with big sound from a small package... and for less too. Perfect for hot days by the pool or at the beach, the Boom 3 is waterproof and dustproof, meaning it can go for a swim for up to 30 minutes all while blasting your favourite tunes.

TV & entertainment

Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80): was AU$4,495 now AU$3,293 at Appliances Online Save AU$1,202

As Sony's top new OLED TV of 2024, the Bravia 8 delivers outstanding black levels, brilliant colours and class-leading sound, even if it isn't quite as bright as the company's Mini LED flagship, the Bravia 9. Right now, this gorgeous set is available at a AU$1,202 discount on its current price.

LG CineBeam Q: was AU$2,499 now AU$1,985.72 at PBTech Save AU$513.28

Need a portable projector that can do 4K? LG's CineBeam Q is an excellent option that boasts a stunning (and practical) design. Along with 4K projection, it can do HDR picture formats and runs on LG's webOS platform, meaning access to all the usual streaming apps. Admittedly, its sound isn't great, but you can pair it to up to two Bluetooth speakers, which is handy.

LG C4 OLED (65-inch): was AU$4,299 now AU$2,780 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,519

Score an absolutely massive saving on LG's terrific C4 OLED, which sits squarely in the middle of its OLED range. Admittedly, we've seen it for cheaper (it was roughly AU$2,500 during Black Friday), but this deal is still quite significant, and the best price we've spotted for Boxing Day. Enjoy perfect OLED blacks and an improved processor over last year's model.

Samsung The Frame (75-inch): was AU$3,495 now AU$2,850 at Appliance Central Save AU$645

Looking for a huge TV which doesn't look like a huge TV? Samsung's 2024 edition of The Frame is a great stealthy option, as you can make it look like framed piece of art when not in use. Admittedly, it was cheaper during Black Friday, and this 75 incher doesn't boast the latest display tech, but it's still a nice QLED panel which means you can expect brilliant colours.

Hisense U7N (65-inch): was AU$2,295 now AU$1,345 at Appliance Central Save AU$950

The Hisense U7N isn't a flagship model by any stretch, but it's a fantastic television for the price, punching well above its weight with Mini LED technology for excellent black levels. It's got great colours, excellent brightness, and boasts some impressive gaming features. Another one which was cheaper during Black Friday, but still a good deal.

Fire TV Cube: was AU$219 now AU$109 at Amazon Save AU$110

If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. TG

TCL 75-inch C655 QLED Google TV 24: was AU$1,295 now AU$895 at The Good Guys Save AU$400

Proving that size doesn't have to equal sacrifice for a home screen, this mammoth 75-inch C655 4K TV boasts vibrant, dynamic colours thanks to its QLED display, Dolby Atmos surround sound support and quality gaming features. You can also control it totally hands-free with the help of the built-in Google Assistant. And thanks to this epic discount, you'll save AU$300 — what a bargain.

Hisense 100-inch Q7NAU 4K QLED Smart TV: was AU$5,995 now AU$3,495 at The Good Guys Save AU$2,500

Submerge your senses in a cinematic experience like no other with this gigantic 100-inch screen from Hisense. Now with AU$2,500 knocked off, it's not the most affordable home screen, but it's well worth the investment if you're an avid 4K movie enthusiast (and if you have space for it in your living room). You can get an even lower price by using TGG's price-beat guarantee.

Govee Envisual TV LED backlight: was AU$229.99 now AU$129.97 at Amazon Save AU$100.02

Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.

Laptops

HP Chromebook 14: was AU$579 now AU$318.99 at Amazon Save AU$260.01

Typically, we don't see a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but the ones that are available suit students or those on a tight budget pretty well. If you're looking for a laptop for some basic browsing and light word processing, this 14-inch Chromebook will get you there, with 64GB of flash storage and 4GB of system memory.

Personal tech