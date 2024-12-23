Boxing Day 2024 sales LIVE — best early Australian deals I've spotted so far
Nab a sweet deal before the new year gets here
With Black Friday and Cyber Monday both in our rear-view, the Boxing Day 2024 sales are now your last chance to bag some bargains before the new year!
This year, my team and I will be on hand on Thursday, December 26 to point you towards the best Boxing Day deals as we spot them. That means we'll be hunting around in search of the most excellent discounts from Australia's top retailers.
Personally, I'm expecting huge savings from the likes of Amazon, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Myer and others, along with with discounts on brands such as Samsung, Apple, Sony, Bose, Garmin, Google and many more.
With that in mind, I suggest you keep an eye on this page, because the Tom's Guide AU team will be providing live updates throughout Boxing Day.
So if you're looking to ring in the new year with a new phone, laptop, TV, vacuum, coffee machine or some other gadget or appliance, you've come to the right place.
I'm the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide's Australian edition. I've been hunting deals for the last 10 years and my goal is to help you find the best remaining deals of 2024. Whether you're in the market for a new smart device, laptop, headphones or Lego set, my team and I will try and help you out by rounding up the top Boxing Day deals worth considering.
Hi! I'm Lucy, a staff writer here at Tom's Guide AU. I've been deal hunting for a year now in hopes of finding you the best bargain buys during the Boxing Day sales. Whether you're shopping for the latest tech, home appliances or a new pair of sneakers, I'll be on deck to help you score the best Boxing Day deals on offer.
Boxing Day 2024 sales: best early deals
Phones
Save AU$500
Google's first foldable only landed in Australia a few months ago, but it's already received an impressive AU$500 discount at JB Hi-Fi. The phone is packed with many of the same great specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL, just with slightly less powerful cameras. But if you're in the market for a foldable, it's definitely one you ought to consider.
Save AU$370
Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.
Save AU$152
If you're looking for a wallet-friendly phone upgrade, the Galaxy A55 has a premium feel and budget price tag – as well as a great camera, performance and exceptional battery life. This is something worth picking up at a mighty discount such as this.
Save AU$113
Samsung's FE (or Fan Edition) series offers current flagship features at a more affordable price point. In this instance, the Galaxy S24 FE brings over the much-hyped Galaxy AI functionality from the regular S24 range, including Circle to Search and generative AI for photo editing, while making some concessions in other areas, such as processor and camera. This price is for the 256G model in all colours, however, the 512GB model is also discounted.
Save AU$350
It may be last year's model, but that just means you can pick it up for way cheaper than the current model, especially when you factor in this huge discount from JB Hi-Fi. The 256GB Graphite version is the only remaining option, so if you're interested, we suggest jumping on this deal before stock runs out.
Save AU$101
Motorola's budget offerings are known for providing excellent value for money, and while we haven't tested this particular model for ourselves, online user reviews have talked up its performance and photographic prowess. At this price, it seems like a good buy for those looking to keep costs down.
Save AU$113
The most affordable handset in Samsung's Galaxy S24 range is now even more approachable thanks to this exceptional deal. Get access to Samsung's Galaxy AI features and 128GB of storage with this option, now discounted in Graphite, Mint and Blue colourways.
Save AU$322
The best Android smartphone you can currently buy is now a massive AU$322 for Boxing Day. Apart from its top-tier specs, built-in stylus and unrivalled camera, the S24 Ultra also boasts the latest in Galaxy AI features, allowing you to streamline your work or boost your productivity in previously unimaginable ways. Discount applies to the Titanium Black or Violet colourways only.
Save AU$202
You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.
Save up to AU$252
One way to score a cheap(er) iPhone is to grab an older model, which often receive the best discounts. The iPhone 14 came out in 2022, and Apple generally supports its handsets for a minimum of 5 years, so the 14 should be good through 2027. While it won't get Apple's upcoming AI, this is otherwise still a very capable handset, with a 6.1-inch display, A15 processor and lots of storage.
Save AU$264
Want a flagship Samsung handset without paying Ultra pricing? The Galaxy S24 Plus is a good middle ground, offering a larger display than the base model but retaining all of its features. Right now, you can get the 512GB in Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet or Marble Grey at a AU$264 discount on the RRP.
Alternatively, you can get a smaller AU$101 discount if you go for the 256GB model in Onyx Black, Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet or Marble Grey, bringing its price down to AU$1,479 AU$1,378.
Save AU$300
Score a modest AU$300 saving on the latest Pixel phone at The Good Guys. The Pixel 9 is a major leap forward for Google’s phones, taking all the best parts of the Pixel 8 and improving them. Most noticeable of all is how much better the battery life is, as it hasn't been Google's strong suit in the past.
Tablets & ereaders
Save AU$20
If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this new model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.
Save AU$50
With the biggest discount on any of the 2024 models, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition gives you double the storage of the standard model, and wireless charging. Plus, you can choose from two shiny new colourways, Metallic Jade and Metallic Black.
Save AU$203.51
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable entry point into Samsung's tablet family, boasting a beautiful 10.9-inch display with full support for its included S Pen. Right now, you can get the 256GB cellular model at a nice AU$203.51 discount.
Alternatively, you could opt for the 128GB Wi-Fi only model for only AU$749 AU$547.
Headphones & audio
Save AU$223
Even cheaper than they were on Black Friday, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra is now discounted by 34% for Boxing Day. Enjoy exceptional sound quality and the ability to apply a spatial audio effect to any song of your choosing. These cans are also class-leading when it comes to noise cancellation. Discount available in Black, Diamond, White Smoke and Lunar Blue colourways.
Save AU$107
Samsung's third-gen Galaxy Buds may not be as powerful as its Galaxy Buds Pro 3, but they're far cheaper sand offer excellent battery life, great noise cancellation and live translation features when paired to a recent Galaxy smartphone. Now discounted to just AU$192.
Save AU$115
While the Sony's WH-1000XM4 has been succeeded by the XM5, the former is arguably a better purchase for most people, thanks to its lower price point. It's still one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, offering excellent sound quality, class-leading noise cancellation and a foldable design for more compact storage.
Save AU$152
A fantastic set of earbuds which are used frequently by this particular writer, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro delivers hi-res 24-bit end-to-end audio support as well as Dolby Atmos, great noise cancellation and IPX7 waterproofing. You'll get around five hours of battery life from the buds alone, though you'll get an additional 18 hours from the provided charging case.
Save AU$54
Sony's full-featured and fantastic-sounding flagship earbuds offer class-leading noise-cancelling and an extensive list of features. We scored them 4.5/5 in our unbiased review and they've taken the #1 spot in our list of the best wireless earbuds. As such, any discount on this excellent set of in-ears is a welcome one, even if its only 14%.
Save AU$773
With the addition of 4K 120Hz passthrough, Samsung's Q990D soundbar significantly improved upon its predecessor, making it an excellent option for gamers. Includes wireless upfiring rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer, allowing for truly dimensional Dolby Atmos audio.
Save AU$80.01
Thanks to an excellent 30% discount, Shokz's OpenRun Pro are now the company's most affordable bone conduction headphones leading into Christmas. As the name suggests, the OpenRun is ideal for running and other outdoor activities. It boasts an IP67 rating, making it sweat and water-resistant.
Save AU$1,504.95
Created to fill up an entire room with rich and smooth-sounding audio, this Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is capable of outputting up to 500 watts of power through its 30Hz speakers. It comes packed with Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect capability. Notably, one of its best features is its 3D sound, which can easily adjust to the characteristics of the room you're using it in and amplify the sound accordingly. We've seen it cheaper for AU$1,970, but with over AU$1,500 sliced off, this Amazon deal is hard to pass up.
Save AU$104
As one of the best soundbars that won't cost you an arm and a leg, the Sonos Beam offers more than you'd expect from a home cinema solution at this price. With Dolby Atmos support it's an excellent option for pairing with a home screen that matches this capability, while overall sound and particularly dialogue finds a helpful boost with the Beam.
Save AU$75
This is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can get, so get the New Year party rocking with big sound from a small package... and for less too. Perfect for hot days by the pool or at the beach, the Boom 3 is waterproof and dustproof, meaning it can go for a swim for up to 30 minutes all while blasting your favourite tunes.
TV & entertainment
Save AU$1,202
As Sony's top new OLED TV of 2024, the Bravia 8 delivers outstanding black levels, brilliant colours and class-leading sound, even if it isn't quite as bright as the company's Mini LED flagship, the Bravia 9. Right now, this gorgeous set is available at a AU$1,202 discount on its current price.
Save AU$513.28
Need a portable projector that can do 4K? LG's CineBeam Q is an excellent option that boasts a stunning (and practical) design. Along with 4K projection, it can do HDR picture formats and runs on LG's webOS platform, meaning access to all the usual streaming apps. Admittedly, its sound isn't great, but you can pair it to up to two Bluetooth speakers, which is handy.
Save AU$1,519
Score an absolutely massive saving on LG's terrific C4 OLED, which sits squarely in the middle of its OLED range. Admittedly, we've seen it for cheaper (it was roughly AU$2,500 during Black Friday), but this deal is still quite significant, and the best price we've spotted for Boxing Day. Enjoy perfect OLED blacks and an improved processor over last year's model.
Save AU$645
Looking for a huge TV which doesn't look like a huge TV? Samsung's 2024 edition of The Frame is a great stealthy option, as you can make it look like framed piece of art when not in use. Admittedly, it was cheaper during Black Friday, and this 75 incher doesn't boast the latest display tech, but it's still a nice QLED panel which means you can expect brilliant colours.
Save AU$30
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick Lite. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$60
Elevate your home entertainment experience with the 4K Fire TV Stick Max. This nifty gadget allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote.
Save AU$1,340
After years of resisting, Samsung has proven itself one of the top manufacturers of OLED TVs, boasting a higher level of brightness than many of its competitors. The S90D is this year's model, and you can pick it up in the 55-inch model for an absolute steal right now.
Other sizes:
- 65-inch for AU$4,295 AU$2,795
Save AU$950
The Hisense U7N isn't a flagship model by any stretch, but it's a fantastic television for the price, punching well above its weight with Mini LED technology for excellent black levels. It's got great colours, excellent brightness, and boasts some impressive gaming features. Another one which was cheaper during Black Friday, but still a good deal.
Save AU$1,370
Mini-LED TVs are a fantastic alternative to OLED technology which offer excellent contrast without sacrificing brightness or the worry of burn-in. TCL's C855 is arguably one of the best Mini-LED TVs you can pick up on a budget, and it's even cheaper than usual thanks to this incredible deal. Also discounted in other sizes:
75 inches: AU$3,995 AU$2,420
85 inches: AU$4,995 AU$3,180
98 inches: AU$9,995 AU$5,880
Save AU$110
If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels.
TG
(Save AU$300)
If you're looking for a terrific TV deal, this is it. This Sony X85L delivers eye-capturing pictures with local dimming zones and amazing contrast. You can grab it from Sony AU for the AU$1,799, but this tasty deal knocks AU$300 off RRP, making it even more attractive.
Save AU$400
Proving that size doesn't have to equal sacrifice for a home screen, this mammoth 75-inch C655 4K TV boasts vibrant, dynamic colours thanks to its QLED display, Dolby Atmos surround sound support and quality gaming features. You can also control it totally hands-free with the help of the built-in Google Assistant. And thanks to this epic discount, you'll save AU$300 — what a bargain.
Save AU$2,500
Submerge your senses in a cinematic experience like no other with this gigantic 100-inch screen from Hisense. Now with AU$2,500 knocked off, it's not the most affordable home screen, but it's well worth the investment if you're an avid 4K movie enthusiast (and if you have space for it in your living room). You can get an even lower price by using TGG's price-beat guarantee.
Save AU$100.02
Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.
Laptops
Save AU$802
The newly launched Yoga Slim 7i Aura features the latest Series 2 Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, a spacious 15.3-inch 2800 x 1800 touchscreen, plus 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. As is often the case, Amazon's listing has a few spec errors — this model comes with an excellent IPS screen, not an OLED. You can also find the Aura at JB Hi-Fi for the same price or buy directly from Lenovo for AU$2 more.
Another option worth checking out is the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7x Snapdragon laptop, now AU$1,999 (down from AU$2,909).
Save AU$605
Apple products rarely get much of a discount, so this 12% discount on its M3 Max MacBook Pro is pretty decent. This powerful laptop still packs a punch, even if it's been superseded by the new M4 models. Sports a beautiful 14-inch display along with 36GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
Save AU$260.01
Typically, we don't see a huge variety of Chromebooks in Australia, but the ones that are available suit students or those on a tight budget pretty well. If you're looking for a laptop for some basic browsing and light word processing, this 14-inch Chromebook will get you there, with 64GB of flash storage and 4GB of system memory.
Personal tech
Save AU$31 with code 0UVMVUZJ
Get a nice 60% discount on the Anker 323, a 2 port charger which outputs 20V at up to 33W, which is handy for when you want to fast charge a smartphone and charge your laptop at the same time. Sports both USB-C and USB-A ports, and also available black or white colour options.
Save AU$18
With a 20,000mAh capacity and 20W power delivery, this option from Vrurc is ideal for those who need to extend their phone's battery life well beyond what it's typically capable of, and who don't want to lug around a bulky bank. Just make sure you use the code WH8KLF49 for an extra 7% off.
Save AU$15
New smartphones don't come with charging bricks anymore, so if you're in need of USB-C charger, this one from Anker is a great option. It's capable of 30W power delivery, which means it can fast charge your phone. It'll even provide juice to your laptop. Now 37% off.